Migrating SAP to the cloud just got easier IDC believes that RISE with SAP does address some of the challenges that businesses have been facing with their efforts to adopt SAP S/4HANA and move to the cloud.

Accelerate adoption of RISE with SAP To help accelerate your move to cloud ERP, SAP will offer RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, designed to make it the fastest and easiest path for IBM Power customers to accelerate their ERP transformation.