IDC believes that RISE with SAP does address some of the challenges that businesses have been facing with their efforts to adopt SAP S/4HANA and move to the cloud.
To help accelerate your move to cloud ERP, SAP will offer RISE with SAP on IBM Power Virtual Server, designed to make it the fastest and easiest path for IBM Power customers to accelerate their ERP transformation.
Moving SAP ERP workloads from Power on-premises to IBM Power Virtual Server helps reduce risk profile and also reduces migration time by up to 15-25% as compared to the heterogenous move from Power to x86 environments