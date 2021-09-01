Staying ahead of market shifts requires a lean digital core that enables organizations to rapidly evolve their processes and workflows. For SAP customers, this means moving their ERP to S/4HANA Cloud. This is a holistic transformation that requires committed partners with best-in-class expertise and technology.
BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP, premium supplier option accelerates and simplifies S/4HANA deployment in IBM Cloud with a single, trusted partner to manage everything from advisory services and implementation services to Cloud IaaS, and application and infrastructure management.
Future-proof cloud investments running on pre-validated, certified high-performance instances optimized for SAP S/4HANA.
Gain continuous edge-to-edge cloud protection for your data and application with regulatory compliance.
Simplify the journey with unified accountability for design, build and run of your intelligent enterprise architecture. Recognized by Gartner as leader for SAP S/4HANA application services.
IBM Cloud® offers a uniquely cost-effective and flexible path for your SAP cloud migration and modernization journey.
IBM Cloud offers superior cloud security with end-to-end capabilities and customizable solutions to help manage your data, all backed by expert support.
Deploy SAP S/4HANA on cloud while seamlessly integrating it into your enterprise application landscape.
Fred Donovan from SAP Insider discusses the strategies for moving SAP to cloud with IBM.
Robert Holland from SAP Insider discusses RISE with a panel of partners (including IBM) who have significant experience in the cloud deployment and cloud transformation space, in order to get their insights on the solution.
Learn how IBM how is helping to simplify and accelerate its clients’ journey to the Cloud with BREAKTHROUGH with IBM for RISE with SAP.