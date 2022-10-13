Give RPA a try

Basic RPA can be so inexpensive and easy to deploy that in most cases there’s little if any financial or business risk in experimenting with it. Pilot programs in which one, or a few, tasks are automated can be set up in a few days or weeks. These programs can provide useful learning opportunities as well as data you can use to build a business case for more robust "RPA plus" automation.
It’s important to recognize that many companies still have fewer than 10 bots in production. Barriers to being able to scale beyond pilots range from failure to identify best use cases to lack of the right controls. To gain the momentum needed to scale, start by showing business and operations teams what the bots are doing and the value they bring. Prioritizing an RPA pipeline for future bot needs that takes a whole process view is also key to getting the most out of the good decision to make RPA part of any automation toolkit.
You can try it right now here.