With this billing model, you commit to spend a certain amount on IBM Cloud and receive discounts across the platform.
You are invoiced at the service level for what you consume each month. Your monthly invoice will reflect your monthly usage charts, including any potential discounts agreed upon by IBM.
Need to consume more than your commitment? There are no penalties for overage charges! You will continue to receive the same discounts agreed upon with IBM.
Benefit offered
Pay-as-you-go account
Pay-as-you-go with Committed Use billing model
Access to full IBM Cloud catalog
Fit for production use cases
Discount for mid-level market or enterprise
Monthly invoices based on consumption
No overages. Continue to receive discounts for consuming over committed use level.
The Pay-As-You-Go with Committed Use model is similar to the Subscription model. Unlike a subscription, when you have a commitment, you commit to spend a certain amount and receive discounts across the platform, even after your commitment term ends. Any overage that’s incurred on the account continues to receive a discount.
Contact IBM Cloud Sales to sign up for IBM Cloud Pay-as-you-go with Committed Use. After you consult with a sales representative, you will receive a confirmation email with your commitment quote details and information about IBM Cloud’s terms and conditions.
To view your existing commitments, in the IBM Cloud® console, go to Manage > Billing and usage and select Commitments & subscriptions. Click the tabs to view the remaining credit in your active commitments and any upcoming commitments that aren't yet valid. A commitment is expired if its term expires or all of its credit is spent.