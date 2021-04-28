Home Cloud Cloud solutions for SMBs Small and midsize business solutions from IBM Cloud
Be complete with cloud

As a small or midsize business, you need to do more with less — and that’s what cloud is all about. It’s on-demand, always available, and requires almost no setup or capital expense. Cloud services expand as you need them and help keep costs manageable. With cloud technology, SMBs can compete with the big guys without breaking the bank.
AI services IBM Watson® Assistant

Get smarter customer self-service, reducing costs and customer wait times.

 IBM Watson® Discovery

Get answers and rich insights from your data.

 Natural language processing

Build apps with natural language processing.
Cloud servers Hosting

Deploy solutions faster, more securely and at lower operational expense.

 Dedicated servers

Dedicated servers provide performance and control, with low-level access to the hardware resources.

 Virtual private servers

Virtual private servers are scalable and come with dedicated core and memory allocations.

Choose the best server for you

Intel Xeon E-2174G: Starting at USD 354/month

32 GB RAM 2 x 2 TB (RAID 1) 20 TB bandwidth.

 Intel Xeon 4210:Starting at USD 510/month

64 GB RAM 1 X 960 GB SED SSD 20 TB bandwidth.

 Intel Xeon 5218: Starting at USD 969/month

192 GB RAM 2 x 800 GB SSD (RAID 1) 20 TB bandwidth.
Watson Assistant in action at Autodesk See how Autodesk sped up customer response times by 99% with Watson Assistant. (1:02)
IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions

You know that cloud brings advantages, but how do you make the move to cloud without getting bogged down in complexity and costs? IBM and VMware have joined forces to simplify the process. Using our tools and technology, you can more easily extend your VMware workloads from your on-premises environment to the IBM Cloud. Configuration takes hours, not weeks. And you manage your workloads just as you would on premises.

Capitalize on the benefits of cloud with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions.

