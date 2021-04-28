As a small or midsize business, you need to do more with less — and that’s what cloud is all about. It’s on-demand, always available, and requires almost no setup or capital expense. Cloud services expand as you need them and help keep costs manageable. With cloud technology, SMBs can compete with the big guys without breaking the bank.
Get smarter customer self-service, reducing costs and customer wait times.
Get answers and rich insights from your data.
Build apps with natural language processing.
Deploy solutions faster, more securely and at lower operational expense.
Dedicated servers provide performance and control, with low-level access to the hardware resources.
Virtual private servers are scalable and come with dedicated core and memory allocations.
You know that cloud brings advantages, but how do you make the move to cloud without getting bogged down in complexity and costs? IBM and VMware have joined forces to simplify the process. Using our tools and technology, you can more easily extend your VMware workloads from your on-premises environment to the IBM Cloud. Configuration takes hours, not weeks. And you manage your workloads just as you would on premises.
Capitalize on the benefits of cloud with IBM Cloud for VMware Solutions.