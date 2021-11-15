Home Cloud Government Cloud Solutions - IBM Cloud Discover a cloud built for your unique government mission
Government workloads on IBM Cloud
Two people discussing while standing in the hallway of a white marble building
Think Gov Digital

Watch government leaders as they discuss how hybrid cloud platforms offer the flexibility to innovate.

Why IBM Cloud?

The IBM Cloud® is designed around five key principles for government agencies to realize the flexiblity, agility and consistency you need for a faster, more secured journey to cloud.
Hybrid

Build workloads once and deploy anywhere across public, private and traditional environments.

Visibility and control to manage apps on any vendors' cloud from a single pane of glass.

Capabilities that are open by design, enabling flexibility and reducing vendor lock in.

Consistent visibility, governance and automation from on premises, in the cloud or at the edge.

Reliability and continuous security that government demands for mission critical workloads.

The Total Economic Impact™ Of IBM And Red Hat® For The Public Sector

Government agencies can accelerate transformation to keep pace with rising expectations from citizens and employees. A clear path has emerged, but there are still challenges. Read the commissioned study conducted by Forrester Consulting from March 2021 to learn more about the portfolio of solutions IBM and Red Hat offer that enable modernization and help government find success.

Case studies

Making a Hepatitis C-free Louisiana

Through the public/private partnership between the State of Louisiana Department of Health and IBM, the outlook for a Hepatitis C cure is much brighter.

 Transforming the citizen experience with IBM Cloud

In California, one county is tackling budget and organization constraints head on by addressing the needs of the most vulnerable first.

 US Army streamlines cargo delivery with IBM Watson®

The Army Airlift Clearance Authority in the United States uses AI enabled by IBM Cloud to identify USD 26 million in potential annual savings.

 How Seat Pleasant, Maryland, became a smart city

Using IBM Cloud, the city of Seat Pleasant slashed crime and accelerated response time to citizens' requests by 98 percent.
Security and compliance IBM Cloud supports all major government standards and regulations to help agencies move applications to the cloud with confidence, backed by multiple, overlapping tiers of protection. When you’re managing multiple clouds, IBM provides full visibility and control across your cloud and data center infrastructure. View compliance certifications
Learn how IBM Security X-Force can help you with the U.S. Executive Order
Resources

Gaining Steam: Cloud Platform Adoption and Emerging Technologies Government AI Toolkit Transforming Cloud with Gov't Technologies Cloud Owners' Declaration of Rights
Do business with existing government contracts

IBM can provide you the best value for your procurement budget.

Federal contracts

State and local contracts

Get started with the IBM Cloud for government

IBM Cloud for Government is a FedRamp High IaaS environment where you can run any of IBM’s on-premises licensed software. With Turbonomic you can even manage your other CSP environments all from a single pane of glass: 

Business Automation          

Data Fabric         

Cloud Cost Management

AIOps          

Data Resilience         

Zero Trust