Get dedicated, security-rich gaming servers and game hosting with unlimited inbound and outbound bandwidth on IBM Cloud
Let IBM Cloud be your global network backbone

Low latency is vital to a game’s reputation and a developer's success. Each IBM Cloud® data center across NA, SA, Europe, Asia and Australia is connected to our global private network, making data transfers and downloads faster and more efficient. And all our data centers are built to exceed industry standards for cloud gaming servers you can rely on.

Create an IBM Cloud account and get USD 200 toward your game hosting server.
Why host your game server on IBM Cloud Cost efficiency

Experience no-cost, unlimited back-end bandwidth and inbound data transfer with around-the-clock support.

Flexibility

Take advantage of flexible bandwidth packages, preconfigured options, transparent pricing, on-demand provisioning, and GPU options.

Global player coverage

Dedicated hardware and a global network to help balance activity across your platform, boost connectivity and eliminate latency

Environment control

Features that allow you to control your gaming setup, tailor rules, isolate players and reduce high ping. Full admin, root access and remote options

Unlimited scaling

Enhanced ability to scale up or out in real time by adding additional memory, processing power, gaming servers and more in 30 minutes or less

Example server configurations Choose from the available configurations to pick the server that best fits your needs. Game server hosting pro

Configuration: Intel Xeon E3-1270 v6 | 4 Cores, 3.80 GHz | 16 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*

Get started Game server hosting elite

Configuration: Intel Xeon 5120 | 28 Cores, 2.20 GHz | 32 GB RAM | 1 x 1 TB HDD | CentOS | 20 TB bandwidth*

Get started Game server hosting premium

Configuration: AMD EPYC 7F72 | 48 Cores, 3.20 GHz | 512 GB RAM | 1 x 960 GB SSD SED | Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® 7.x | 20 TB bandwidth*

Get started
Gaming excellence on the cloud
Enabling innovative cloud gaming Skyegrid uses IBM Cloud and IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to deliver top - tier video games to budget gamers on the cloud. Learn how they did it
Empowering multiplayer online gaming Exit Games runs its Photon game development cloud on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers to support 250 million gamers per month. Read their story
IBM Cloud for game developers

IBM Cloud offers game developers the most secure and scalable public cloud for their workloads, with IBM Watson® and IBM Blockchain capabilities, to support new game design and monetization models.

Explore security, storage and software options. Check out our tutorials, documentation and more.
Next steps

Explore our bare metal offering to see what options are available. Use the cost estimator to estimate your costs or save a quote for future ordering.

Footnotes

*20 TB bandwidth included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.