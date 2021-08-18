Free NoSQL Database

Try IBM Cloudant, always free on the IBM Cloud®

Create your free account
What you can do
Take your app to enterprise scale Start for free with IBM® Cloudant®, a fully managed, distributed database based on open-source Apache CouchDB. Cloudant is optimized for heavy workloads and fast-growing web and mobile apps. Get your free IBM Cloudant database now Web & mobile

Build e-commerce and other transactional apps with a database layer that’s highly available, resilient and lightning-fast.

 Internet of Things

Store and analyze real-time data coming in simultaneously from thousands of internet-enabled devices all over the world.

 Serverless

Leave security patches, version upgrades and scalability to us. Concentrate on serving your users and growing your business.
How it works
Build on IBM Cloud for hyperscale, resilient, globally available applications Create your free account 1 GB Free NoSQL DBaas

Provision IBM Cloudant's Lite plan with no configuration required. Includes 1 GB of storage per month.

 40+ Forever free services

Access 40+ always-free services with no expiration date. Get started with a USD 200 credit to use toward any IBM Cloud services.

 USD 600 Free IBM Cloudant credit

Apply promotional code CLOUDANTFREE600 to get USD 600 off IBM Cloudant. (Offer expires June 30, 2023.)

 USD 0 Upgrade on your terms

Only pay for what you use beyond the Free Tier. No commitment. No contracts.
"IBM Cloudant is the best implementation of CouchDB, or any NoSQL database..."

Ramindu Deshapriva
Lead Consultant at Virtusa
Next steps

Build with IBM Cloud’s “Free Forever" tier, which includes IBM Cloudant and 40+ always-free services.

 Get your free NoSQL DBaaS