High-confidence dedicated server hosting

Dedicated server hosting from IBM is designed to provide total isolation, control and security for your heavy, mission-critical workloads. Our private bare metal server environment offers maximum customization and performance with a wide range of configuration options, Intel® and AMD CPU architectures, versatile storage and more. Unlike other providers, IBM Cloud® offers dedicated server hosting locations across more than 60 data centers and 19 countries.
New Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud

Learn how Intel and IBM are committed to helping customers modernize and secure their HPC workloads.

Get started with the latest Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, today.

Customize it your way

Our dedicated server hosting offers a variety of top-end Intel and AMD performance CPUs for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Plus, BYO capabilities, versatile storage, extensive memory and more.

Rely on our global network

The closer the data is to your users, the fewer hassles you’ll run into with latency, security and timely service delivery. With dedicated server hosting from IBM, you choose from a global network of scattered data centers and POP locations.

Use the newest technologies — always

You can provision dedicated server hosting for SAP HANA/SAP NetWeaver and other certified workloads and add the latest NVIDIA Tesla GPUs for HPC needs.

Get competitive, transparent pricing

We recently lowered our dedicated hosting prices on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on average by 17% across the board. We also included 20 TB of cost-free bandwidth.1 Choose from hourly, monthly and reserved billing at prices set for smarter cloud cost management.
Dedicated web hosting

Stream large files and videos. Specify and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to meet your requirements.

 Dedicated application hosting

Get security-rich, completely managed off-premises hosting. Integrate IBM Watson® services and more.

 Dedicated game hosting

Scale to player demands quickly. You can also tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get high ping.
Intel® Xeon® E-2174G

4 cores, 3.80 GHz / 16 GB RAM / 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth1 

20 cores, 2.20 GHz / 32 GB RAM/ 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth1 

48 cores, 2.40 GHz / 32 GB RAM / 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth

More than 11 million configurations

Choose single, dual or quad processors with the most-recent Intel or AMD technologies. Select the speed, RAM, storage OS and more. Or choose from pre-configured, dedicated server hosting options for faster provisioning.

No hypervisor layer

Gain more control over your dedicated server hosting environment with direct root access. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers are physical, dedicated and private compute servers that deliver the essential functionality you need.

Up to 128 cores

Solve compute-intensive tasks in less time. Support modern dedicated hosting workloads and containerized services with up to 128 cores per platform.

On-demand provisioning

Get monthly dedicated servers online in as little as two to four hours. Hourly dedicated servers can be up and running within 30 minutes.

Indonesia India Singapore The Netherlands United States
How fast is the network on IBM Cloud?

Learn how fast the network is between bare metal servers, both in terms of network throughput and latency.

 What is server hosting?

Provides remote access to off-premises virtual or physical servers and associated resources for a monthly subscription or usage-based price.

 What is web hosting?

Provides storage for the files that make up your website and the software, physical hardware and network infrastructure that make your website available to others on the internet.

 Documentation

Check out our tutorials, security, storage and software options.

 Blog posts

Explore why you would choose bare metal or virtual servers.
