Dedicated server hosting from IBM is designed to provide total isolation, control and security for your heavy, mission-critical workloads. Our private bare metal server environment offers maximum customization and performance with a wide range of configuration options, Intel® and AMD CPU architectures, versatile storage and more. Unlike other providers, IBM Cloud® offers dedicated server hosting locations across more than 60 data centers and 19 countries.
Learn how Intel and IBM are committed to helping customers modernize and secure their HPC workloads.
Get started with the latest Intel® Xeon® technology on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers, today.
Our dedicated server hosting offers a variety of top-end Intel and AMD performance CPUs for IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers. Plus, BYO capabilities, versatile storage, extensive memory and more.
The closer the data is to your users, the fewer hassles you’ll run into with latency, security and timely service delivery. With dedicated server hosting from IBM, you choose from a global network of scattered data centers and POP locations.
You can provision dedicated server hosting for SAP HANA/SAP NetWeaver and other certified workloads and add the latest NVIDIA Tesla GPUs for HPC needs.
We recently lowered our dedicated hosting prices on IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers on average by 17% across the board. We also included 20 TB of cost-free bandwidth.1 Choose from hourly, monthly and reserved billing at prices set for smarter cloud cost management.
Stream large files and videos. Specify and duplicate clustered web hosting servers to meet your requirements.
Get security-rich, completely managed off-premises hosting. Integrate IBM Watson® services and more.
Scale to player demands quickly. You can also tailor rules, install updates, isolate players and get high ping.
4 cores, 3.80 GHz / 16 GB RAM / 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth1
20 cores, 2.20 GHz / 32 GB RAM/ 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth1
48 cores, 2.40 GHz / 32 GB RAM / 1 TB SATA x 1 / 20 TB bandwidth1
Choose single, dual or quad processors with the most-recent Intel or AMD technologies. Select the speed, RAM, storage OS and more. Or choose from pre-configured, dedicated server hosting options for faster provisioning.
Gain more control over your dedicated server hosting environment with direct root access. IBM Cloud Bare Metal Servers are physical, dedicated and private compute servers that deliver the essential functionality you need.
Solve compute-intensive tasks in less time. Support modern dedicated hosting workloads and containerized services with up to 128 cores per platform.
Get monthly dedicated servers online in as little as two to four hours. Hourly dedicated servers can be up and running within 30 minutes.
Learn how fast the network is between bare metal servers, both in terms of network throughput and latency.
Provides remote access to off-premises virtual or physical servers and associated resources for a monthly subscription or usage-based price.
Provides storage for the files that make up your website and the software, physical hardware and network infrastructure that make your website available to others on the internet.
Check out our tutorials, security, storage and software options.
Explore why you would choose bare metal or virtual servers.
Customize a dedicated server with your exact specifications and get a downloadable quote.
Dedicated server hosting not quite what you're looking for? Explore virtual private server (VPS) options.
120 TB included in US, Canada and EU data centers; 5 TB bandwidth included in all other data centers. New prices and offers may not be combined with any other current or future discounts.