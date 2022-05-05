Our CSMs are technical experts who help you deploy and adopt IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI. We engage with IBM customers and partners in many ways. This includes:

Designing, architecting, and providing guidance on your hybrid cloud and AI deployments

Helping you use and get value from your solutions

Optimizing resource usage and managing costs to prove ROI

Download and print our Field Guide to learn how your CSM can help you accelerate time to value, get the most from your investment and gain a better understanding of how to achieve your business objectives.

