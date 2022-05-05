Home Cloud Customer Success IBM Customer Success: Elevate your enterprise
Let’s architect your hybrid cloud and AI platform

Our team of Customer Success Managers (CSM) consists of technical architects who work as part of your team to accelerate your time to value. Get trusted and expert advice to achieve desired business outcomes as you use IBM software and IBM Cloud® services.
Accelerate your time to value

Our CSMs are technical experts who help you deploy and adopt IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI. We engage with IBM customers and partners in many ways. This includes:

  • Designing, architecting, and providing guidance on your hybrid cloud and AI deployments
  • Helping you use and get value from your solutions
  • Optimizing resource usage and managing costs to prove ROI

Download and print our Field Guide to learn how your CSM can help you accelerate time to value, get the most from your investment and gain a better understanding of how to achieve your business objectives.

Benefits Accelerate time to value with CSMs

Our experts help you deploy and adopt IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI software and IBM Cloud.

 Achieve business outcomes faster

Discover ways to accelerate outcomes through technology and bring outcomes to life through MVPs.

 Leverage an advisor’s guidance

Our CSMs provide vital assistance during each step of your journey to hybrid cloud and AI.
Use cases NCHC powers public network with AIOps
Taiwan’s effective pandemic response can be credited to the National Center for High-performance Computing (NCHC), which uses supercomputers and analytics to accelerate research and innovation.
Read the case study Driving connected cars with fast data
Travelping used IBM Cloud® infrastructure products and its own Kubernetes deployment to create a cloud-native solution that transports data to vehicles, to help auto manufacturers gain IoT insights.
Read the case study Building single integration platforms
By leveraging tools such as data lake, advanced analytics and accessible reporting, banks like Karnataka Bank are establishing baseline performance metrics across applications, deposits and loans.
Read the article Crafting digital in-store experiences
Pandora is digitally transforming online sales, order management, fulfillment and returns — to offer customers personalized digital interactions similar to the in-store experience, with great results.
Read the case study

Next steps

