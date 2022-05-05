Our team of Customer Success Managers (CSM) consists of technical architects who work as part of your team to accelerate your time to value. Get trusted and expert advice to achieve desired business outcomes as you use IBM software and IBM Cloud® services.
Our CSMs are technical experts who help you deploy and adopt IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI. We engage with IBM customers and partners in many ways. This includes:
Download and print our Field Guide to learn how your CSM can help you accelerate time to value, get the most from your investment and gain a better understanding of how to achieve your business objectives.
Our experts help you deploy and adopt IBM Hybrid Cloud and AI software and IBM Cloud.
Discover ways to accelerate outcomes through technology and bring outcomes to life through MVPs.
Our CSMs provide vital assistance during each step of your journey to hybrid cloud and AI.
