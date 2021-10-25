Cloudflare’s global network spanning 300+ cities is trusted by millions of Internet properties, including 30% of Fortune 1000 companies.
IBM Cloud Internet Services is a simple set of edge network services for clients looking to secure their web-facing applications from DDoS attacks, data theft and bot attacks. Pairing IBM Cloud Internet Services with Cloudflare capabilities can create a single integrated solution that offers both industry-leading protection and accelerated performance.
Why choose Cloudflare on IBM Cloud
Cloudflare on IBM Cloud offers a single user experience, with no need to manage disparate services.
Increase customer engagement and conversions with faster, richer website experiences.
IBM Cloud Internet Services employs a predictive billing model, so you know exactly what you’ll pay each month.
The Cloudflare network capacity is 15 times greater than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded.
Enterprise-grade WAF detects and blocks common application layer vulnerabilities such as SQL injection attacks.
Cloudflare provides load balancing, geo-steering, monitoring and failover for diverse environments.
Cloudflare uses Argo Smart Routing to deliver web traffic over the fastest and most reliable links available.
Caching content on the network reduces the need to source content from hosted servers or origins.
Cloudflare includes a suite of web optimizations to improve the performance of internet assets.
With IBM Cloud functions, you can run complex applications at the network edge.