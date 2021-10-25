Home Cloud Cloudflare Cloudflare on IBM Cloud
Industry-leading protection for web-facing applications—with no performance tradeoffs
Cloudflare brings security and performance to enterprise web

Cloudflare’s global network spanning 300+ cities is trusted by millions of Internet properties, including 30% of Fortune 1000 companies.
The app protection you need

IBM Cloud Internet Services is a simple set of edge network services for clients looking to secure their web-facing applications from DDoS attacks, data theft and bot attacks. Pairing IBM Cloud Internet Services with Cloudflare capabilities can create a single integrated solution that offers both industry-leading protection and accelerated performance.

Benefits

Why choose Cloudflare on IBM Cloud

Fully integrated services

Cloudflare on IBM Cloud offers a single user experience, with no need to manage disparate services.

 Rich customer experiences

Increase customer engagement and conversions with faster, richer website experiences.

 Flat pricing model

IBM Cloud Internet Services employs a predictive billing model, so you know exactly what you’ll pay each month.

 Advanced DDoS protection

The Cloudflare network capacity is 15 times greater than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded.

 Web application firewall (WAF)

Enterprise-grade WAF detects and blocks common application layer vulnerabilities such as SQL injection attacks.

 Global load balancing

Cloudflare provides load balancing, geo-steering, monitoring and failover for diverse environments.

 Smart routing

Cloudflare uses Argo Smart Routing to deliver web traffic over the fastest and most reliable links available.

 Controlled caching

Caching content on the network reduces the need to source content from hosted servers or origins.

 Web optimization

Cloudflare includes a suite of web optimizations to improve the performance of internet assets.
Edge computing for serverless applications

With IBM Cloud functions, you can run complex applications at the network edge.
