Why choose Cloudflare on IBM Cloud

Fully integrated services Cloudflare on IBM Cloud offers a single user experience, with no need to manage disparate services.

Rich customer experiences Increase customer engagement and conversions with faster, richer website experiences.

Flat pricing model IBM Cloud Internet Services employs a predictive billing model, so you know exactly what you’ll pay each month.

Advanced DDoS protection The Cloudflare network capacity is 15 times greater than the largest DDoS attack ever recorded.

Web application firewall (WAF) Enterprise-grade WAF detects and blocks common application layer vulnerabilities such as SQL injection attacks.

Global load balancing Cloudflare provides load balancing, geo-steering, monitoring and failover for diverse environments.

Smart routing Cloudflare uses Argo Smart Routing to deliver web traffic over the fastest and most reliable links available.

Controlled caching Caching content on the network reduces the need to source content from hosted servers or origins.