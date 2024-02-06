The policy provides guidelines for all IBM Cloud® portfolio products (compute, storage, software, bandwidth and so forth) slated for end of marketing (EOM) or end of support (EOS). Products slated for EOS will be announced 90 days before EOS using the IBM Cloud product lifecycle site in documentation for IBM Cloud.
See the End of Life EOL documentation for Classic software →
See the End of Life EOL documentation for VPC software →
The effective date that product becomes available to users (when version and release are published on lifecycle website).
The effective date the product ceases to be active on the standard price list and can no longer be ordered or purchased.
The date IBM Cloud announces the end of support for a product currently offered—normally 90 days before the actual EOS date.
The last date IBM Cloud will deliver standard support, imaging or reload services for a given version or release of a product.
Product/Version:
Lifecycle information:
1 GB iSCSI offering (version: N/A)
1 GB NAS offering (version: N/A)
24x7x365 NOC monitoring (version: All)
32-bit operating systems (version: All)
Advanced monitoring by Nimsoft (version: N/A)
Auto Scale for Classic Virtual Servers (version: N/A)
Big data – Solution Designer, Cloudera, Hadoop CDH, MongoDB, Riak³ (version: All)
Citrix NetScaler VPX (version: 10.x, 11.x)
Cloudera Hadoop (version: CDH 4)
CloudLinux (version: 6.x)
CoreOS (version: Stable)
EVault plug-in for Microsoft Exchange (version: 7.3)
Existing iSCSI offering (version: N/A)
F-Secure (version: All)
F5 Global Load Balancer (version: 2014)
Flex Imaging (version: N/A)
FortiGate Security Appliance 1Gbps / Dedicated Firewall (version: All)
IBM Local Load Balancer (version: All)
Message queue service (version: N/A)
Microsoft SQL Server (version: 2005: Express, Workgroup, Standard and Enterprise Editions)
Microsoft SQL Server (version: 2008: Express, Express R2, Workgroup and Workgroup R2 Editions)
Microsoft SQL Server (version: 2012 Express Edition)
Microsoft SQL Server (version: 2014 Express Edition)
Microsoft SQL Server Enterprise (version: 2008 Standard and Web Editions)
MySQL (version: 5.6)
NAS/FTP storage (version: N/A)
Red Hat Satellite Server (version: 6.1)
SSL Certificate Order
VMware Server Virtualization (version: 7.0 all versions)
Virtual web host (version: N/A)
VMware ESX (version: 4.x)
VMware ESXi (version: 5.1)
VMware ESXi (version: 5.5)
VMware NSX-V (version: 6.0 thru 6.4.10)
VMware Server Virtualization (version: 6.7 all versions)
VMware Server Virtualization (version: 6.5, 6.5u1)
¹ IBM Cloud Portfolio Policy – focuses on compute, storage, bandwidth and other IaaS portfolio items offered by SoftLayer®, an IBM Company
² IBM Cloud Software Policy – focuses on vendor storage that is resold to IBM Cloud customers
³ DB Software Solutions will still be available