Enhance the performance of your website, mobile applications and APIs
Fast, optimized content delivery

Your users expect fast load times for your web apps; however, content delivery can be slow and inconsistent.

IBM® Content Delivery Network provides content caching on the Akamai network, so content is delivered at record speed. Serve non-cacheable dynamic content with optimized performance, and automatically scale your service with pay-as-you-go pricing.
Bringing content closer to your users

IBM Cloud® has partnered with Akamai to offer the most comprehensive features, while ensuring affordability. This partnership combines Akamai's presence (nearly 1,700 networks in 136 countries) with IBM's global cloud footprint of 60-plus data centers in 19 countries, to bring the content closest to where you need it most—your users.
 

How it’s used

Accelerate dynamic websites Use the new Dynamic Content Acceleration capability of IBM Content Delivery Network to optimize the performance of dynamic, user-specific non-cacheable objects. View the tutorial
Accelerate delivery of static files Host and serve website assets — images, videos and documents — and user-generated content in cloud object storage. Ensure faster, more secure delivery to users worldwide. View the tutorial
Boost global app performance See how the IBM Cloud Delivery Network provides high speed and low latency to serve users over long distances and at peak times — up to 14x faster than accessing files directly from the origin host.
Benefits Improved user experience

Deliver content at record speed to meet and exceed customer expectations.

 Ease of use

Simplify multi-tenant cloud-client management, billing and reporting.

 Cost efficiencies

Avoid expensive network buildouts and enable competitive delivery.
Features Simpler, faster content delivery Use case support

Reliably supports all major content delivery use cases and content types.

 Seamless API integration

Masterfully integrates through a full set of APIs for streamlined connectivity.

 Automatic scaling

Effectively scale your service globally on over 2200 points of presence in 36 countries.

 Usage-based pricing

Efficiently pay only for the bandwidth you use—there are no extra storage fees.

