Your users expect fast load times for your web apps; however, content delivery can be slow and inconsistent.
IBM® Content Delivery Network provides content caching on the Akamai network, so content is delivered at record speed. Serve non-cacheable dynamic content with optimized performance, and automatically scale your service with pay-as-you-go pricing.
IBM Cloud® has partnered with Akamai to offer the most comprehensive features, while ensuring affordability. This partnership combines Akamai's presence (nearly 1,700 networks in 136 countries) with IBM's global cloud footprint of 60-plus data centers in 19 countries, to bring the content closest to where you need it most—your users.
Deliver content at record speed to meet and exceed customer expectations.
Simplify multi-tenant cloud-client management, billing and reporting.
Avoid expensive network buildouts and enable competitive delivery.
Reliably supports all major content delivery use cases and content types.
Masterfully integrates through a full set of APIs for streamlined connectivity.
Effectively scale your service globally on over 2200 points of presence in 36 countries.
Efficiently pay only for the bandwidth you use—there are no extra storage fees.
