Analytics services on the IBM Cloud® can be deployed in the cloud, on premises or in a hybrid environment. IBM Cloud solutions, featuring embedded intelligence capabilities through machine learning (ML), enable you to easily analyze the data and build ML models that can be deployed in cognitive applications. Combine these services to reveal insights.
Collaborate in teams across functions to access all trusted data and best-in-class technologies.
Use multiple analytics technologies to learn from data and get new answers for your business.
Deliver new insights to your business quickly, and continuously improve them through rapid iteration.
Let’s put your focus back on analytics. Separate compute from storage to flexibly build, scale and maintain your analytics applications.
This open source data-processing engine is designed for large data sets. Get the speed, scalability, and programmability required for big data.
Bring flexibility and scalability to your enterprise information strategy. With Infosphere integrate you can transform, govern and deliver trusted data.
Trust, govern and act upon your data with the extensibility of flexible deployment models. Enhance speed, reduce costs and realize faster time to value.
Discover insights in real time from a range of streaming data including unstructured text, video and more. Turn fast-moving volumes and varieties into insight.