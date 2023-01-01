“Volta delivers the expertise and resources you need to solve your IT systems challenges with an easy, personal way of doing business. Our clients have been desperately awaiting AI to aid with decreasing resource availability; almost all are concerned with privacy around AI.

I am in the beta program with watsonx.ai and am glad to know that IBM's models are tokenized against an ethics board-reviewed data pile, and our work is not shared with the world.

As CISO at Volta and an AI practice leader, I look forward to working with the foundation model ‘fm.cybersecurity’ to see what additional AI we can infuse into our cyber security practice to enhance our customers' experiences.”



Jeff Jarecki

CISO and AI Leader

Volta Inc.