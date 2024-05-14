Analytics used to develop customer-centric solutions to strengthen competitive position
Anticipating an important shift in its competitive landscape, Vlaamse Vervoersmaatschappij De Lijn invested in modern systems like a ticketing and onboard computing system that will dramatically boost the collection of critical data about passengers, departure and arrival times, etc. But the volume of data promised to be exponentially more complex than the organization could effectively collect and analyze.
Using advanced analytics, the transit company can transform the pile of data generated by all these different systems into integrated insights which enable management to refine and optimize processes across the organisation.
The solution will speed querying and analysis dramatically, enabling the company to rapidly alter schedules and routes in to meet changing customer demands. The system is projected to reduce loading times by a factor of more than 3.5, making information available sooner to the business. And the system promises to help De Lijn to increase customer trust by creating precisely targeted offers that capitalize on real-time insight about customer travel patterns.
Copyright IBM Corporation 2015 IBM Corporation Software Group Route 100 Somers, NY 10589 Produced in the United States of America December 2015 IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, Cognos, TM1, DB2, InfoSphere, DataStage, SPSS and PureData are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the Web at “Copyright and trademark information” at www.ibm.com/legal/copytrade.shtml. This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. The performance data discussed herein is presented as derived under specific operating conditions. Actual results may vary. THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.