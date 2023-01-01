“Vitruvian Sport Systems is reshaping the landscape of youth sports using artificial intelligence to comprehend and augment coaches’ teachings with the Zone360 application. Currently Vitruvian Sports is looking into using watsonx.ai pre-built models, and utilizing watsonx.governance to manage and monitor the models. The Zone 360 application will provide feedback for coaches to review and use to improve their technical language and tone.”



Matteo Masucci

CEO

Vitruvian Sport Systems