“As healthcare organizations around the world are challenged to reduce costs while increasing patient care, especially with the shortage of trained physicians and nurses, the adoption of healthcare technologies like AI and machine learning to transform the healthcare industry is now more essential than ever. With IBM’s watsonx.ai, we at VitalProbe Inc. are very excited to provide our customers with predictive models to identify health risks and convert reams of health data into useable information for clinicians to make informed decisions and improve healthcare outcomes.”
Billa Bhandari
Founder
VitalProbe, Inc.
VitalProbe (link resides outside of ibm.com) is an emerging pioneer in reuseable, sustainable, and green wearable biosensor technology for wireless patient monitoring in both hospital and remote locations. VitalProbe leverages extensive in-house expertise and its partners in biomedical engineering, data analytics, chip design, mobile and cloud software to create a platform that supports better ‘just-in-time’ analysis resulting in better health outcomes.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.