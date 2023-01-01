“As healthcare organizations around the world are challenged to reduce costs while increasing patient care, especially with the shortage of trained physicians and nurses, the adoption of healthcare technologies like AI and machine learning to transform the healthcare industry is now more essential than ever. With IBM’s watsonx.ai, we at VitalProbe Inc. are very excited to provide our customers with predictive models to identify health risks and convert reams of health data into useable information for clinicians to make informed decisions and improve healthcare outcomes.”



Billa Bhandari

Founder

VitalProbe, Inc.