Dr. Anupam Joshi, is the Oros Family Professor and chair of the Computer Science and Electrical Engineering (CSEE) department at UMBC. For years, he has used IBM Cloud for Education to support his research projects.

“For example, I am currently doing a project with the US and Japan to understand social isolation in older populations,” says Dr. A. Joshi. “This study relies on audio data gathered from conversations, and the IBM Cloud analysis tools do a great job of giving us the tone and sentiment of conversations, while preserving privacy.”

Dr. A. Joshi also advises graduate students that use IBM Cloud for research projects and thesis development. “The feedback from my students is uniformly positive,” he says. “For example, when one of my students ran into a problem, his issue was fixed in an hour. Graduate students are on a timeline and they are deeply appreciative that a company the size of IBM turns around requests so quickly.”

Based on his research experience with IBM Cloud for Education, Dr. A. Joshi chose the Education Solutions on IBM Cloud platform to help teach the high-level UMBC computer engineering course on operating systems. “Outside of algorithms, operating systems is one of the hardest courses to get through in a good computer science curriculum,” says Dr. A. Joshi. “To perform the tasks this course demanded, we are transitioning this course to IBM Cloud to take advantage of the cloud’s scalability.”

While taking the course, students are required to make changes to the Linux® kernel and reboot the operating system with their own kernel. “Compiling a Linux kernel can take a lot of time on your own machine and you need to set up a ‘big box,’” says Dr. A. Joshi. “Because of the elastic demand, we can spin up the virtual machines on the cloud throughout the semester when projects are due.”

UMBC students will also have opportunities to work on virtual machines in the IBM Cloud, where they can experiment, manage their work and gain VM experience in preparation for computer engineering jobs.

Cloud-supported computer education addresses the fact that many students are from underserved populations and can’t afford powerful laptop computers. “UMBC’s message has been ‘inclusive excellence.’ We take all comers and try very hard to give them the means to succeed,” says Dr. A. Joshi. “Instead of students having to buy expensive, state-of-the-art machines, we have the resources on IBM Cloud to give them access to hardware and software that they may not have on their own machines.”