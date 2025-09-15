The University of Auckland turns to their student body to develop agentic solutions
Researchers at the University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau, a prominent educational institution in New Zealand, have long been challenged by the complexities of funding, ethics and regulatory requirements for research.
Prior to commencing a research project, researchers typically had to submit multiple grant applications to domestic and international funders, each with their own eligibility requirements, application forms and assessment criteria. Once funding was obtained, researchers then needed to obtain ethics approval from national or institutional ethics committees for any research involving animals or human participants. Researchers also had to apply for export permits from the New Zealand government if they were sending export-controlled data or technologies to overseas collaborators. All of these requirements created frustration and delays for researchers and significantly reduced the amount of time available for research.
To overcome these frustrating delays, the University collaborated with IBM to host a hackathon for their Master of AI students. The initiative was driven by a senior AI and generative AI specialist at IBM and Dr. Thomas Lacombe, Director of the University’s Master of Artificial Intelligence (MAI) program (link resides outside of IBM.com). Together, they built the framework for the hackathon around the research application process, with use cases provided by Nick Kearns from the University’s Research and Innovation Office. To assist the students, IBM provided their technology platforms—IBM® watsonx.ai® and IBM watsonx Assistant® — along with structured input for the hackathon’s evaluation criteria, mentorship and technical expertise, alongside IBM Business Partner ElementX.
Using IBM watsonx.ai, competing student teams set out to create innovative, AI-powered agents to streamline the application and review processes for grant applications, ethics applications and export control permits. By employing data from publicly available documents and using few-shot prompting to align with reviewer expectations, the students’ proof-of-concept solutions delivered relevant, context-aware feedback for researchers on ways to improve their applications and ensure compliance with funder, University and government requirements.
The proof-of-concept solutions developed by the students demonstrated the value and feasibility of agentic AI solutions for research administration, with the potential for significant time savings for researchers. Of the sample applications tested, the AI agent routed 95% of them to the correct committee and detected 85% of known errors during the application process.
Following the hackathon, the University and IBM continue to collaborate on developing enterprise agentic solutions for research administration. Hosted on IBM Cloud®, the solutions using IBM watsonx® operate at a low cost, which makes them scalable and on-demand tools for the University.
The University of Auckland (link resides outside of IBM.com), founded in 1883, is New Zealand’s largest university, serving over 40,000 students. The institution is renowned for their excellence in research and commitment to innovation, providing a wide range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines.
