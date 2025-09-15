Researchers at the University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau, a prominent educational institution in New Zealand, have long been challenged by the complexities of funding, ethics and regulatory requirements for research.

Prior to commencing a research project, researchers typically had to submit multiple grant applications to domestic and international funders, each with their own eligibility requirements, application forms and assessment criteria. Once funding was obtained, researchers then needed to obtain ethics approval from national or institutional ethics committees for any research involving animals or human participants. Researchers also had to apply for export permits from the New Zealand government if they were sending export-controlled data or technologies to overseas collaborators. All of these requirements created frustration and delays for researchers and significantly reduced the amount of time available for research.