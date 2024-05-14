Union Bank, N.A. wanted to further increase responsiveness and reduce costs by continuing to evolve its ECM strategy begun in 1994 to eliminate paper-intensive manual processes.
The bank teamed with IBM Business Partner Pyramid Solutions, Inc. to extend existing IBM® FileNet® content management solutions with IBM Case Manager software.
By enabling business-driven use-case modeling and fostering reusability, Union Bank speeds deployment of process improvements, enterprise-wide
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2014 IBM Corporation Software Group Route 100 Somers, NY 10589 Produced in the United States of America April 2014 IBM, the IBM logo, ibm.com, and FileNet are trademarks of International Business Machines Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on the web at “Copyright and trademark information” at ibm.com/legal/copytrade.shtml This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates. THE INFORMATION IN THIS Word documentUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.