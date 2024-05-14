Business Challenge story Union Bank, N.A. wanted to further increase responsiveness and reduce costs by continuing to evolve its ECM strategy begun in 1994 to eliminate paper-intensive manual processes.

Transformation The bank teamed with IBM Business Partner Pyramid Solutions, Inc. to extend existing IBM® FileNet® content management solutions with IBM Case Manager software.

Benefits By enabling business-driven use-case modeling and fostering reusability, Union Bank speeds deployment of process improvements, enterprise-wide