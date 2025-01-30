Buying a car is a big decision, and it can be a nerve-racking process.

Toyota Finance supports the entire car purchase journey for customers, from loans to insurance, payment plans and application procedures for millions of people in Japan annually. The company is constantly improving technology and business processes to provide comprehensive services tailored to the needs of their customers.

However, conventional digital technology presents limitations in meeting the diversifying needs of customers and the demands of complex financial services. In areas that require more advanced, complex decision-making, rather than simply automating routine tasks, it has been difficult to respond with conventional digital solutions.

There were many challenges in developing and implementing AI tools suited to each Toyota Finance department. Call centers in particular put great effort into creating FAQs, and securing experienced human resources was an issue. Digital transformation to tackle these challenges was positioned as an essential strategy for maintaining future operations, and Toyota Finance has started actively working on business innovation utilizing generative AI.

To begin, the company chose an approach focused on internal business processes, aiming to improve efficiency and quality of operations within their organization.