Accelerating AI-driven transformation with confidence

Taiwan Business Bank modernizes operations, strengthens resilience and establishes trusted AI governance.
For more than a century, Taiwan Business Bank (TBB) has helped power Taiwan’s economy by serving small and medium-sized enterprises. But as customer expectations evolved and digital banking adoption accelerated, the bank faced a growing challenge: how can a financial institution innovate faster while maintaining the stability, security and compliance required in a highly regulated industry?
The pressure intensified during the pandemic, as active customers grew significantly, transaction volumes increased by more than 50%, and mobile payment activity surged. At the same time, regulators introduced new requirements around operational resilience, cloud readiness and AI governance. To keep pace , TBB needed to modernize critical banking systems, improve access to customer insights, strengthen disaster recovery capabilities while building a trusted foundation for responsible AI adoption. Without transformation, the bank risked slowing innovation, increasing operational complexity and limiting its ability to deliver seamless digital experiences to customers.
Taiwan Business Bank partnered with IBM to modernize its digital banking foundation and create a scalable framework for future innovation. Building on a long-standing relationship, the bank leveraged IBM technologies and expertise to improve operational efficiency, strengthen resilience and support responsible AI adoption.
The transformation included modernization of core banking infrastructure, enabling real-time synchronization of critical data across platforms and significantly improving access to customer information. TBB also deployed IBM Cloud-based backup capabilities to strengthen disaster recovery and meet regulatory requirements for operational resilience.
As AI adoption accelerated, the bank established an enterprise-wide AI governance framework to help scale AI responsibly across the organization. Using IBM watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and watsonx.governance, the bank strengthened the AI lifecycle—from preparing trusted data and developing AI models to governance, compliance and oversight. This improved access to trusted customer data created a stronger foundation for faster decision-making, more responsive service and future AI use cases governed by the bank’s enterprise-wide AI framework. Throughout the implementation, IBM Expert Labs worked closely with TBB teams to validate use cases, implement governance controls and support the successful adoption of the platform.
To support long-term innovation, the bank also adopted IBM’s ESSO and ACP frameworks, providing predictable access to software, technical expertise and emerging technologies while simplifying procurement and operational planning.
With IBM, Taiwan Business Bank has transformed its ability to innovate while maintaining the stability and compliance expected of a leading financial institution. Access to customer contribution data that previously required a full day can now be completed in seconds, enabling faster decision-making and more responsive customer service.
The bank strengthened operational resilience across its digital channels, achieving an expected zero interruptions across core banking systems, internet banking, mobile banking and ATM services throughout 2025. Regulatory readiness also improved through cloud-based backup capabilities that enhanced disaster recovery and business continuity.
AI-enabled process improvements have delivered measurable efficiencies across the organization. Loan review processing times for the Enjoy e-Loan service were reduced by 40%, digital account opening can now be completed in as little as six minutes, and marketing content creation has been compressed from two to four hours to less than a minute.
Today, TBB has established a scalable digital and AI foundation that helps the organization innovate faster, strengthen governance and deliver improved experiences for customers while maintaining trust, resilience and regulatory confidence. As the bank continues its transformation journey, IBM remains a strategic technology partner, supporting future growth through resilient infrastructure, AI governance and ongoing innovation.
Taiwan Business Bank (TBB) is a leading financial institution headquartered in Taiwan, founded in 1915. It has served small and medium-sized enterprises for more than a century, expanding its services to consumers and businesses across Taiwan. TBB provides a broad range of banking, lending, payments and financial services, helping customers achieve growth through trusted financial solutions and digital innovation.
© Copyright IBM Corporation. July, 2026.
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