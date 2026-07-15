Accelerating AI-driven transformation with confidence

Taiwan Business Bank partnered with IBM to modernize its digital banking foundation and create a scalable framework for future innovation. Building on a long-standing relationship, the bank leveraged IBM technologies and expertise to improve operational efficiency, strengthen resilience and support responsible AI adoption.

The transformation included modernization of core banking infrastructure, enabling real-time synchronization of critical data across platforms and significantly improving access to customer information. TBB also deployed IBM Cloud-based backup capabilities to strengthen disaster recovery and meet regulatory requirements for operational resilience.

As AI adoption accelerated, the bank established an enterprise-wide AI governance framework to help scale AI responsibly across the organization. Using IBM watsonx.ai, watsonx.data and watsonx.governance, the bank strengthened the AI lifecycle—from preparing trusted data and developing AI models to governance, compliance and oversight. This improved access to trusted customer data created a stronger foundation for faster decision-making, more responsive service and future AI use cases governed by the bank’s enterprise-wide AI framework. Throughout the implementation, IBM Expert Labs worked closely with TBB teams to validate use cases, implement governance controls and support the successful adoption of the platform.

To support long-term innovation, the bank also adopted IBM’s ESSO and ACP frameworks, providing predictable access to software, technical expertise and emerging technologies while simplifying procurement and operational planning.