The United Nations (UN) expects aquaculture to contribute to more than half of global fish consumption by 2025. Aquaculture methods can vary widely from one farm to the next — let alone across the globe. Which is why, Nath says, one of SSP’s founding tenets is a race to the top.

She explains: Farmed shrimp, a commodity market, has traditionally rewarded those with the lowest prices. Those low prices can also mean that best farming practices get sacrificed, which could mean a lower quality product, as well as higher antibiotics use because of greater risk of disease.

Ecuador is the world’s second largest shrimp producer, after India.

“SSP was born because a group of Ecuadorian enterprises got together a few years ago and said, ‘we see many regions are looking to lower the cost of shrimp prices,’” Nath says. Their concern was that lower prices would come at the cost of responsible practices.

The group wanted to highlight that Ecuador was committed to producing shrimp with sustainable practices. SSP members are Aquaculture Stewardship Council certified, with a particular focus on zero antibiotic use, neutral water impact and full traceability.

“A growing race to the bottom of the shrimp industry is harmful to the shrimp, and to the environment,” Nath says. “It also limits consumer choice and their ability to buy healthy and sustainable farm shrimp.”

Consumer awareness is critical, says Jose Antonio Camposano, President of Ecuador's Aquaculture Chamber. He works with SSP to educate consumers and retailers alike on why origin adds to the value of the end product.

“Most consumers, especially in the US, don’t really know where the shrimp they eat comes from,” Camposano says.

Distributors, supermarkets, importers and wholesalers, too, may not know — or want to know — the origin of the shrimp, especially if it may be associated with bad practices, or environmental or labor issues.