As global trade accelerates and becomes more diverse, customs authorities are looking to modernize and evolve their processes. When employees at the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan faced an ever-increasing volume of declarations, including complex text descriptions of goods, which required lengthy interpretation and increased the risk of human error, the Committee recognized the need to modernize their traditional, labor-intensive declaration processing procedures.

In accordance with national modernization priorities defined in the presidential decrees, the Committee set the task of introducing intelligent, automated solutions in customs administration. While the existing processes were functional, there was significant potential for improvement in the efficiency, accuracy and quality of risk identification.

Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Customs Committee, A. Yu. Mavlonov, the Committee specialists strove to create an intelligent system capable of accurately classifying goods, thereby freeing employees from routine work and enabling them to focus on more complex tasks.

The implementation of such solutions opened new possibilities for data analysis and improved the system’s readiness for the future challenges of global trade.

With support from the highest level of authority, the team set out to implement a large-scale transformation.