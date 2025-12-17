AI-powered API enhances speed, accuracy and compliance for the State Customs Committee of Uzbekistan
As global trade accelerates and becomes more diverse, customs authorities are looking to modernize and evolve their processes. When employees at the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan faced an ever-increasing volume of declarations, including complex text descriptions of goods, which required lengthy interpretation and increased the risk of human error, the Committee recognized the need to modernize their traditional, labor-intensive declaration processing procedures.
In accordance with national modernization priorities defined in the presidential decrees, the Committee set the task of introducing intelligent, automated solutions in customs administration. While the existing processes were functional, there was significant potential for improvement in the efficiency, accuracy and quality of risk identification.
Under the leadership of the Chairman of the Customs Committee, A. Yu. Mavlonov, the Committee specialists strove to create an intelligent system capable of accurately classifying goods, thereby freeing employees from routine work and enabling them to focus on more complex tasks.
The implementation of such solutions opened new possibilities for data analysis and improved the system’s readiness for the future challenges of global trade.
With support from the highest level of authority, the team set out to implement a large-scale transformation.
To achieve their modernization goals, the Customs Committee of Uzbekistan joined forces with specialized teams from IBM Expert Labs and IBM Client Engineering. Together, they applied IBM Enterprise Design Thinking methodology to analyze AI use cases.
Using the IBM watsonx.ai® AI studio, the teams jointly developed an MVP with advanced generative AI and machine learning technologies. To ensure efficient data access and analysis, the solution integrates the IBM watsonx.data® data store, scaling AI workloads across distributed data sources with optimal performance-to-cost ratios.
The solution is built on a powerful API that uses Llama 3.3 large language model (LLM) to extract structured data from text fields and accurately classify products. This capability helps automate manual operations, ensuring faster, more accurate and consistent processing of declarations.
The solution easily integrates into the existing, fully digital customs infrastructure and has a user-friendly interface, which facilitates wide adoption among employees. By building scalability into the MVP, the solution has the foundation for future AI use cases.
From development to implementation, the IBM team provided hands-on support, ensuring the solution met not only technical requirements but also operational objectives, paving the way for a more intelligent and flexible customs administration system in Uzbekistan.
In the future, IBM plans to expand technological cooperation with the Customs Committee, sharing international experience in the application of AI and exploring advanced technologies in the field of customs control and clearance, as well as continuously improving solutions to increase efficiency.
The new AI-powered customs clearance system has fully automated declaration processing, reducing the previous 2–3 hours of processing time to just a few seconds. In 2024 alone, more than 80,000 declarations worth USD 5 billion were completed without the participation of employees.
Intelligent modules for predictive classification and calculation of transport costs are already in industrial operation. This pilot project has laid the foundation for further AI integration using LLMs and cloud data processing.
The Committee realized significant gains, including:
Beyond operational benefits, the collaboration between the Committee and IBM has become a national example of public sector innovation using AI and scalable technologies. The success of this project strengthens Uzbekistan’s commitment to digital transformation and lays the foundation for broader AI adoption across public services.
The Customs Committee of the Republic of Uzbekistan is a government body responsible for regulating and controlling customs activities throughout the country. The Committee is located in Tashkent and plays a key role in facilitating international trade, ensuring border security and customs compliance for businesses and individuals.
In recent years, the Customs Committee has prioritized the digitalization of customs control and clearance processes. Thanks to the initiatives implemented over the past three years, the Committee ranks first among government agencies for digital maturity in the industry.
