“Our vision is to build a marketplace where external entities can come and share data and leverage our platform and analytic services. We are very excited at the prospect and looking forward to collaborating with IBM to explore watsonx.data and watsonx.ai’s platform as part of our network transformation initiatives undertaken to enhance our agility and increase our productivity, unleashing business growth.”
Ayush Sharma
CTO
StarHub
StarHub (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a leading homegrown Singapore company that delivers world-class communications, entertainment and digital solutions. With their extensive fibre and wireless infrastructure and global partnerships, they bring to people, homes and enterprises quality mobile and fixed services, a broad suite of premium content, and a diverse range of communications solutions. They also develop and deliver to corporate and government clients solutions, such as artificial intelligence, cyber security, data analytics, Internet of Things and robotics.
