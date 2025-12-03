Centria abandoned piecemeal development and and opted for an integrated strategy, choosing the SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management solution, a core application covering all mission-critical processes of an enterprise. For help on the journey, Centria enlisted IBM Services.

“We decided to deploy SAP S/4HANA because the solution enabled us to deploy best-practice processes for areas like logistics and inventory out-of-the-box,” recalls Erika Acosta Cueva. “To ensure a successful implementation, we wanted a partner with experience in SAP S/4HANA deployments and specifically logistics, and IBM ticked both of those boxes.

“Furthermore, IBM offered local consultants and a real partnership approach, helping us train our in-house IT team so that they could support the SAP S/4HANA solution independently in future. Additionally, IBM showed us how SAP S/4HANA could pave the way for us to offer innovations such as Internet of Things [IoT] technology to our clients in future, demonstrating a real value-add.”

SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management is natively built on the SAP HANA® database, and designed with the SAP Fiori® user experience. Specifically, Centria deployed the SAP S/4HANA Supply Chain, SAP S/4HANA for Customer Management, and SAP S/4HANA Sourcing and Procurement parts of the SAP S/4HANA Enterprise Management solution.

The IBM team helped Centria deploy SAP S/4HANA within an extremely tight timeframe and with minimal disruption to the business. Alongside the solution implementation, IBM helped Centria simplify and standardize key business processes around sales, customers and more to boost efficiency.

“This was my first time working with IBM on a project of this kind, and it went very well,” remarks Erika Acosta Cueva. “The IBM project manager worked hard to keep the deployment on track, reacted fast to issues as they came up, and escalated where necessary. It definitely wasn’t the kind of slow and bureaucratic process that you might expect from a vendor as large as IBM.

“As part of the implementation, IBM ran several IBM Design Thinking workshops, which proved to be particularly valuable. The Design Thinking approach helps us to focus on how the new solution and processes would affect our business and end-users, and come up with an approach that would work well for them. The workshops also prompted us to consider and address other internal issues that were not part of the project scope, but had a real impact on how well the solutions would work in practice. The findings were valuable and my team was particularly enthusiastic about the approach.”

Centria previously worked with a different vendor to deploy SAP S/4HANA Finance, and that deployment included only a handful of SAP Fiori applications, giving end-users restricted scope for completing tasks on mobile devices. The IBM team redesigned the SAP S/4HANA Finance application and introduced around 20 additional SAP Fiori apps, offering greater opportunities for mobile working, and Centria now truly enjoys the benefits of this powerful solution.

Centria’s SAP landscape is hosted by IBM Services in an IBM data center. The SAP environment is being migrated to IBM Power System S824L and IBM Power System S822L servers, which are respectively 48 percent and 16 percent faster per core than the current x86 servers. The servers are virtualized using IBM PowerVM® software and run the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications operating system.

Data is stored on IBM Storwize® V7000 devices virtualized using IBM Spectrum Virtualize™ software. The IBM Storwize V7000 storage features the IBM Easy Tier® function, which automatically moves frequently accessed data to ultra-fast solid-state drives (SSDs) for optimal performance.