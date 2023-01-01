“We at QuantumStreet AI are excited about expanding our use of Watson Discovery and Watson Studio into IBM's foundation models watsonx.ai and watsonx.data. These capabilities will allow non-technical investment managers much needed access to AI/ML tools, enabling them to identify market opportunities and manage risk.”



QuantumStreet is the institutional division of EquBot and IBM’s fintech partner. Today we are a global leader in AI driven investment strategies with over USD 5 billion invested on our platform. Using generative AI capabilities, we will continue to provide competitive advantage to clients.”

Chida Khatua

CEO

QuantumStreet AI