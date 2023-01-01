“We at QuantumStreet AI are excited about expanding our use of Watson Discovery and Watson Studio into IBM's foundation models watsonx.ai and watsonx.data. These capabilities will allow non-technical investment managers much needed access to AI/ML tools, enabling them to identify market opportunities and manage risk.”
QuantumStreet is the institutional division of EquBot and IBM’s fintech partner. Today we are a global leader in AI driven investment strategies with over USD 5 billion invested on our platform. Using generative AI capabilities, we will continue to provide competitive advantage to clients.”
Chida Khatua
CEO
QuantumStreet AI
Quantum Street AI (link resides outside of ibm.com) provides AI solutions for investment and wealth management, powered by IBM Watson. The company collaborates with banks and asset managers to design and launch AI enhanced endices to meet risk and return targets, and also to incorporate themes and ESG.
