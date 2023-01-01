Home Case Studies Otsuka Pharma client testimonial Otsuka Pharma
Client testimonial
What Otsuka Pharma is saying about watsonx.ai

“Otsuka Corporation, a leading provider of information technology services is proud to strengthen its partnership with IBM. We have been using Watson since 2017 and have got great results. Now, we are excited about watsonx.ai and are keen to explore its foundation models which can further augment the quality of our customer care and sales activity.”


Takahiro Jinushi
Senior Managing Officer, Marketing Automation Center
Otsuka Corporation
About Otsuka Pharma

Otsuka Pharmaceutical (link resides outside of ibm.com) was established in 1964. Otsuka Pharmaceutical is committed to a holistic approach to health and well-being of people and is striving to create innovative, thoroughly-original pharmaceutical and nutraceutical products based on their corporate philosophy “Otsuka-people creating new products for better health worldwide”.

Watsonx.ai is helping companies custom build AI solutions to suit their specific needs.

