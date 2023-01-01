“We are very excited to see object storage support for table storage and open table & data format. Next gen Db2 Warehouse is very powerful for not only existing IIAS customers but also the customers who have been suffering from performance and cost, because we see the improvement for cost-performance for BI use cases. We are also looking forward to integration with watsonx.data for multiple use cases and optimize both performance and cost efficiency.”
Keishi Muira
Data & Analytics Division Technical Software (Database) Sales Manager
NI+C
“We see lots of Japanese customers who use Netezza and Db2. They appreciate IBM’s proprietary technology, but at the same time, openness and cost performance are critical. watsonx.data will greatly benefit these customers. We are so surprised how simple operation is needed to use watsonx.data. We also see many customers who need to stay on-prem due to data confidentiality. watsonx.data is provided not only as managed services but also as software, and this hybrid cloud strategy is extremely important for Japan market from a data gravity perspective. We look forward to more integration and partnership with other third-party vendor solutions.”
Katsuyuki Kajiwara
Data & Analytics Division Technical Software Sales Manager
NI+C
Founded in 1985, Nippon Information and Communication Corporation (NI+C) (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a network-systems-integrator and a leading Electronic Data Interchange (EDI) Provider in Japan. The company harnesses the power of cutting-edge information and communication technology to contribute to the development of society.
