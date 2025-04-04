NJ Department of Community Affairs

The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) (link resides outside of ibm.com) are state agencies created to provide administrative guidance, financial support and technical assistance to local governments, community development organizations, businesses and residents.

Their process was manual, paper-based and fragmented, with agencies having separate systems that didn’t communicate. This inefficiency made the evaluation of benefits requests overly complex, and benefit approvals were taking more time than desired. Residents often underused these services because of unclear guidance and limited access.

The department sought a comprehensive view of their residents and households—a “data mosaic”—to streamline and modernize the application, adjudication and administration of benefits. And in more detail, the agency wanted to build a new portal that integrated the customer relationship management (CRM) systems, reporting and dashboards used by residents, New Jersey DCA adjudicators, utility vendors, community-based organizations (CBOs) and other stakeholders.