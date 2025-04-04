Home
NJ Department of Community Affairs
The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) (link resides outside of ibm.com) and New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) (link resides outside of ibm.com) are state agencies created to provide administrative guidance, financial support and technical assistance to local governments, community development organizations, businesses and residents.
Their process was manual, paper-based and fragmented, with agencies having separate systems that didn’t communicate. This inefficiency made the evaluation of benefits requests overly complex, and benefit approvals were taking more time than desired. Residents often underused these services because of unclear guidance and limited access.
The department sought a comprehensive view of their residents and households—a “data mosaic”—to streamline and modernize the application, adjudication and administration of benefits. And in more detail, the agency wanted to build a new portal that integrated the customer relationship management (CRM) systems, reporting and dashboards used by residents, New Jersey DCA adjudicators, utility vendors, community-based organizations (CBOs) and other stakeholders.
IBM Consulting®, the New Jersey DCA and NJBPU joined forces to build the Utility Assistance Program (UAP) portal. This site streamlines the management of several state programs, namely:
IBM has also created portals to facilitate temporary programs:
As part of this IBM Consulting for Microsoft project, the IBM team applied IBM Design Thinking methodology to design a solution that would provide unified case management along with:
The IBM Consulting delivery teams also used IBM Consulting Advantage for Cloud Transformation built with IBM watsonx®, a generative-AI-infused platform, to create key program support materials, internal workflows and project management documents. This solution boosted accuracy and led to faster, better-informed decisions.
The UAP portal delivers a game-changing experience to residents and DCA adjudicators. The outcome is faster and more accurate processing of the benefits and includes:
“The IBM team has configured a solution for NJDCA that drastically decreases the time it takes to process utility assistance applications, which gets that assistance to the families and residents of New Jersey faster, enhancing their financial security and quality of life.” John Harrison, Division Director Department of Community Affairs, Information Technology
Moving forward, IBM Consulting is helping to integrate generative AI functions directly with the UAP portal. With Microsoft Copilot Studio, the IBM team will be developing agentic AI to better answer questions and evaluate applications against established policies.
The New Jersey DCA (link resides outside of ibm.com) is the state agency created to provide administrative guidance, financial support and technical assistance to local governments, community development organizations, businesses and individuals to improve the quality of life in New Jersey. The organization offers programs and services that respond to issues of public concern, including fire and building safety, housing production, community planning and development, and local government management and finance.
