Having recognized the need for a modern cyber asset management system to adapt easily to an ever-changing cyberthreat landscape, National Gas collaborated with IBM Consulting®. Together, they designed a new, specialized platform—one that was unlike conventional asset management solutions designed for mechanical and electrical assets—to safeguard asset data and enhance lifecycle management. A unique, data-driven approach to design allowed the team to build a platform with capabilities far beyond those of the former EAM system. The more robust and flexible platform made it possible to manage analytics, dynamic reporting, comprehensive compliance, vulnerability, OT firmware backup and risk.

The solution, known as the Cyber Assets Management System (CAMS), was built using IBM® Maximo® Application Suite to serve as a unified asset register for the entire gas business. The IBM team designed the platform to help simplify alignment with regulatory requirements while supporting general cybersecurity principles of “Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover”. CAMS is currently hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform—which delivers a range of horizontal cloud services that support security features—as part of an IBM Consulting for Microsoft contract.

CAMS provides real-time visibility into asset usage and performance of over 20,000 cyber assets alongside continuous threat scanning, vulnerability management and rapid remediation. In addition, the platform delivers a digital register of OT devices, enabling accurate location and management of assets that prioritizes cybersecurity—all while supporting future growth plans.

The system is designed to support two to three times asset growth, making it possible to manage new projects, sites and asset acquisitions on a large scale, while encouraging scalability and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the chosen “design, build and maintain” approach delivered by the IBM Consulting team offers further cost benefits for future enhancements and addition of OT assets.

Even better, the efforts of National Gas meant the company’s asset management system would be immune to potential redundancy. By utilizing data to drive decisions and operations, National Gas and IBM built a foundation that can help the organization adapt to evolving technology and regulatory landscapes. And because the platform is designed to meet stringent data quality and accuracy targets, it inspires confidence and trust in data and asset management processes among key stakeholders. And it does so while increasing visibility into and transparency of processes and asset data, with deep, real-time insights.

For further protection, the joint team designed the solution to offer high availability with built-in redundancy and failover capabilities that help the organization's critical systems remain operational even in the event of an outage. Subsequent enhancements to CAMS focused on malware defense, intrusion detection and vulnerability management, underscoring the organization's proactive security readiness and resilience planning.