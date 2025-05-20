A critical part of the energy infrastructure in the UK, National Gas has a lot to manage. Each day, it operates approximately 5,000 miles of gas pipeline and manages over 20,000 cyber assets across the full breadth of the UK operational estate. Given the critical nature of its operations, the business needs to limit unplanned downtime, whether caused by mechanical failure or cyberattack.
National Gas faced a significant challenge in managing its cyber assets, the digital devices vital for its plant operations and network architecture, including hardware, software and associated data. The company relied on a general-purpose enterprise asset management (EAM) system to oversee these critical equipment. Unfortunately, the system was unable to provide the comprehensive coverage and detailed data needed to effectively manage the asset mix of the company. And a lack of visibility into its operational technology (OT) environment resulted in inefficient, time-consuming and error-prone manual processes for asset surveys, data collection and change control.
Having recently gone through a business separation, National Gas also needed to put in place independent inventory processes to ensure effective control of the Critical National Infrastructure (CNI) sites it managed across the UK. The company also wanted to scale effectively to accommodate an increasing number of assets and evolving business processes.
Finally, the existing solution delivered insufficient support to help National Gas readily align with industry standards, including the Network and Information Systems (NIS) Directive, International Electrotechnical Commission (IEC) standards for cybersecurity and the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Cybersecurity Framework. The possibility of non-compliance put the organization’s operations and reputation at serious risk.
Having recognized the need for a modern cyber asset management system to adapt easily to an ever-changing cyberthreat landscape, National Gas collaborated with IBM Consulting®. Together, they designed a new, specialized platform—one that was unlike conventional asset management solutions designed for mechanical and electrical assets—to safeguard asset data and enhance lifecycle management. A unique, data-driven approach to design allowed the team to build a platform with capabilities far beyond those of the former EAM system. The more robust and flexible platform made it possible to manage analytics, dynamic reporting, comprehensive compliance, vulnerability, OT firmware backup and risk.
The solution, known as the Cyber Assets Management System (CAMS), was built using IBM® Maximo® Application Suite to serve as a unified asset register for the entire gas business. The IBM team designed the platform to help simplify alignment with regulatory requirements while supporting general cybersecurity principles of “Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond and Recover”. CAMS is currently hosted on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform—which delivers a range of horizontal cloud services that support security features—as part of an IBM Consulting for Microsoft contract.
CAMS provides real-time visibility into asset usage and performance of over 20,000 cyber assets alongside continuous threat scanning, vulnerability management and rapid remediation. In addition, the platform delivers a digital register of OT devices, enabling accurate location and management of assets that prioritizes cybersecurity—all while supporting future growth plans.
The system is designed to support two to three times asset growth, making it possible to manage new projects, sites and asset acquisitions on a large scale, while encouraging scalability and cost-effectiveness. Additionally, the chosen “design, build and maintain” approach delivered by the IBM Consulting team offers further cost benefits for future enhancements and addition of OT assets.
Even better, the efforts of National Gas meant the company’s asset management system would be immune to potential redundancy. By utilizing data to drive decisions and operations, National Gas and IBM built a foundation that can help the organization adapt to evolving technology and regulatory landscapes. And because the platform is designed to meet stringent data quality and accuracy targets, it inspires confidence and trust in data and asset management processes among key stakeholders. And it does so while increasing visibility into and transparency of processes and asset data, with deep, real-time insights.
For further protection, the joint team designed the solution to offer high availability with built-in redundancy and failover capabilities that help the organization's critical systems remain operational even in the event of an outage. Subsequent enhancements to CAMS focused on malware defense, intrusion detection and vulnerability management, underscoring the organization's proactive security readiness and resilience planning.
The CAMS project has been a groundbreaking success, achieving 100% data completeness and more than 95% accuracy in adhering to stringent security and regulatory frameworks.
Offering a single source of truth for cyber asset data, the customized implementation of IBM Maximo Application Suite on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform offers a robust and flexible system. This system can support predictive and preventive cyber asset maintenance, encouraging fewer incidents and helping limit potential downtime.
Additionally, thanks to the efforts of the IBM Consulting team, CAMS can readily adapt and adjust as new threats emerge and new capabilities are added. Even better, the new solution delivers all these robust capabilities while achieving incremental cost benefits and reducing the total cost of ownership for EAM. CAMS also helps streamline compliance management with multiple stringent security, regulatory and safety guidelines, including the Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) and NIS audits.
The solution’s intuitive user interface encourages better data control and accuracy, making it easy for CAMS to report back system information to key regulators such as the Office of Gas and Electricity Markets (Ofgem). And proactive alignment to regulatory requirements, policies and industry standards reduces the risk of non-compliance and helps National Gas maintain its trustworthiness and strong reputation.
Beyond this initial implementation, National Gas intends to expand the CAMS platform to include adjacent asset classes that are similarly sensitive, such as physical security assets. With the knowledge gained from CAMS, National Gas is also developing a blueprint for effective cyber asset management for energy organizations in the UK. By sharing the lessons learned from CAMS, the organization can help bolster collective security awareness across the entire gas and electricity industry while proactively helping industry partners stay protected from potential cyberthreats.
And others in the industry are noticing. The CAMS project is recognized as a best-in-class solution by both the regulator and the UK's National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC). Its improvements in operational efficiency, security positioning and regulatory compliance have established a new standard in the energy and utility sector. National Gas is also making significant contributions in the areas of asset discovery, asset management and vulnerability management as part of NCSC’s community of interest (COI) groups. These accomplishments position National Gas as a front-runner in cyber asset management within the sector, showcasing the potential of innovative technology solutions in protecting critical national infrastructure.
National Gas (link resides outside of ibm.com) is securing Britain’s energy. Gas is an essential part of a secure energy supply in Britain and will continue to play a vital role for decades to come. More than ever, people need the security that gas brings to keep the lights on, businesses running and to protect jobs. National Gas provides that security.
National Gas is responsible for transporting gas to power stations, major industries, storage facilities, more than 500,000 businesses and 23 million homes through nearly 5,000 miles of pipeline across Britain.
National Gas is also proud to lead the way in transforming the energy network for a net-zero future. Gas provides the energy security to support renewable electricity generation, and the company is developing its infrastructure to transport hydrogen and carbon dioxide across the country.
