The brand leveraged IBM Watson Advertising Accelerator plus Click2Cart technology to deliver the most effective digital creative to each user and drive their primary conversion metric—consumer clicks to cart at five key retailers.

Accelerator uses Watson machine learning, trained on consumer engagement and user data, to predict the creative variations that are most likely to drive conversions among various audiences.



The addition of Click2Cart technology allowed consumers to place the brand’s products directly into a retailer's shopping cart from their online ad unit, ultimately driving action—not just interest—for purchases of their products.



Watson continuously learned which creative elements and products resonated with audiences, delivering a personalized ad to the right user every time.



Accelerator's predictive technology, powered by AI, plus Click2Cart drove impressive results, including an impressive increase in conversion rate:



143% increase in conversion rate from start to end of the campaign

108 creative variations

990 total clicks to cart

In addition, the brand learned which creative elements and messaging resonated best with different audiences, including that seasonally relevant creative and ‘click to cart’ specific messaging drove more conversions than generic headlines.

