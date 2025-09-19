Mizuho Bank's International Trade Business Operations Department No.2 carries out operations related to trade documents for international exchange transactions. As part of trade operations related to import/export transactions, the division has been responsible for checking proper names including those of companies, representatives and countries detailed on many different forms and accurately entering them into multiple related systems manually. Trade documents differ in style depending on the country and company, and there is no uniform format, so the exchange of original paper documents is still commonplace internationally.

Against this background, for many years Mizuho Bank handled paper-based trade documents through a system where operators input them into the system while visually confirming word by word. Trade documents can be up to several thousand pages long per transaction, requiring accurate paperwork processing for up to hundreds of transactions per day. These factors led to increased burden on management as business processes became even more complicated.

In addition, the number of transactions subject to financial crimes and economic sanctions is increasing globally, and financial institutions are required to strengthen their financial transactions monitoring, including trade finance. Accurate proper noun input is crucial from a risk-specific perspective in financial transactions, and previous manual processing grew to show its limitations.

In order to address these issues, Mizuho Bank undertook a fundamental review of its business processes and landed on the strategy of promoting digitization through the use of AI-OCR technology.