Mizuho Bank + IBM
Mizuho Bank's International Trade Business Operations Department No.2 carries out operations related to trade documents for international exchange transactions. As part of trade operations related to import/export transactions, the division has been responsible for checking proper names including those of companies, representatives and countries detailed on many different forms and accurately entering them into multiple related systems manually. Trade documents differ in style depending on the country and company, and there is no uniform format, so the exchange of original paper documents is still commonplace internationally.
Against this background, for many years Mizuho Bank handled paper-based trade documents through a system where operators input them into the system while visually confirming word by word. Trade documents can be up to several thousand pages long per transaction, requiring accurate paperwork processing for up to hundreds of transactions per day. These factors led to increased burden on management as business processes became even more complicated.
In addition, the number of transactions subject to financial crimes and economic sanctions is increasing globally, and financial institutions are required to strengthen their financial transactions monitoring, including trade finance. Accurate proper noun input is crucial from a risk-specific perspective in financial transactions, and previous manual processing grew to show its limitations.
In order to address these issues, Mizuho Bank undertook a fundamental review of its business processes and landed on the strategy of promoting digitization through the use of AI-OCR technology.
IBM proposed a digital solution to Mizuho Bank that utilizes AI-OCR (AI-based character recognition) technology to automate and streamline operations.
The IBM Consulting team, which has extensive business knowledge, and the Technology Expert Labs (TEL) team, which excels in solution technology, participated in this project and built an advanced solution combining AI-OCR and natural language processing (NLP).
In terms of process flow, International Trade Business Operations Department No.2 first reads trade documents that arrive by mail from external organizations with a high-speed scanner and converts them into digital data (PDF).
The PDF files are then linked to IBM Datacap, where image analysis AI is applied to extract and classify the necessary information from the PDFs. This allows for flexible processing of different documents in varied formats and with unstructured data, enabling highly accurate information extraction suited to Mizuho Bank’s trade document operations.
Further, Watson Discovery‘s NLP technology is used to perform structural analysis on the extracted information, and by comparing it with a dictionary on a word-by-word level, it is converted into more accurate character strings. After being visually checked by an operator, the information is stored in IBM Db2 and automatically linked to related downstream systems.
This process eliminates the need for double input between systems, greatly reducing workload. It has also been employed to check economic sanctions and AML (anti-money laundering), supporting more sophisticated operations.
Further, by eliminating the physical delivery of paper documents, the established system allows multiple teams within the department to work simultaneously on one screen, improving team productivity. Lead times required to complete such work have also been significantly reduced.
Through the introduction of AI-OCR, Mizuho Bank has achieved positive results, both directly and indirectly.
First, by automating manual tasks such as entering and checking trade documents using AI-OCR, processing load and lead time have been reduced by approximately 50%. This directly reduces the workload on operators, with Mizuho Bank staff claiming, "We can personally feel a significant reduction in our workload."
In addition, by converting documents to PDF, the need to circulate paper documents or move between floors in the same building has been eliminated, with all processes now possible on a single screen, resulting in a great increase in efficiency. Another major benefit is that documents can now be shared easily, allowing multiple teams within the department to contribute to the same process simultaneously.
Further, making a large volume of trade documents paperless has led to improved utilization of office space. Electronic document management has also improved business management accuracy by providing immediate status updates alongside searchability. By increasing visibility across the entire operation, the foundation has been laid for future business improvements in other areas.
Mizuho Bank plans to further expand the application of AI-OCR based on these project results, horizontally extending the application of AI-OCR to other business processes. The company intends to promote paperless operations and business optimization based on this successful case study in other departments where paper culture still persists.
International Trade Business Operations Department No.2 Capital Trade Team Section Chief Mitsuki Shimizu says, “IBM personnel frequently visited the office site directly, shared incidents related to AI-OCR and openly shared their opinions to resolve issues. We were able to respond with a sense of security regarding the introduction of the new system because of their robust support system.” IBM will continue to provide optimal solutions and support Mizuho Bank's digital transformation.
Mizuho Bank is a leading bank with one of Japan’s largest domestic customer bases, domestic and international base networks, and advanced services. International Trade Business Operations Department No.2 is in charge of administrative work related to trade transactions, and provides specialized international exchange services that meet the needs of diverse customers, from individuals to large enterprises. Through these operations, they support smooth overseas trade transactions and work to reduce risk.
