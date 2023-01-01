“At Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, we are exploring to redesign our employee portal and to infuse it with Generative AI. For this reason, we are looking to use watsonx to produce an enhanced employee experience and to satisfy employee queries based on the ingestion of internal documentation. This enhanced portal will transform a rudimentary design into a powerful tool for our employees.”
Masaki Watanabe
EVP and CFO
Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)
Established February 20, 1963 as Chrysler Philippines Corporation, Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (link resides outside of ibm.com) now markets over 16 types of vehicles in the Philippines, after 54 years of operation.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. October 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client’s results will depend entirely on the client’s systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.