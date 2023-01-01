“At Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation, we are exploring to redesign our employee portal and to infuse it with Generative AI. For this reason, we are looking to use watsonx to produce an enhanced employee experience and to satisfy employee queries based on the ingestion of internal documentation. This enhanced portal will transform a rudimentary design into a powerful tool for our employees.”



Masaki Watanabe

EVP and CFO

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corporation (MMPC)