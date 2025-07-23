Medtronic’s Credit Services, Global Operations and Supply Chain Analytics, and Information Technology teams collaborated with IBM Consulting® and their Microsoft technology-focused consultancy, IBM® Neudesic®. Together, they deployed the Document Intelligence Platform (DIP) Accelerator, an AI-powered, Microsoft technology-based solution that automates the ingestion and matching of invoices, proof of delivery and purchase orders. By leveraging advanced machine learning (ML) and generative AI (gen AI), the DIP Accelerator handles complex formats, stamps, poor scans and non-standard layouts with ease.

The IBM Neudesic team customized the platform to integrate seamlessly with Medtronic’s key workflows. In just four weeks, Medtronic automated document matching within one department, setting the stage for broader transformation.

“By focusing on tangible business outcomes, our partnership with IBM delivered transformative results—reducing open accounts receivable to improve free cash flow, elevating team productivity to unlock capacity for higher-value work and enhancing accuracy,” said Eric Wellmann, Senior Credit Services Director, Global Operations and Supply Chain at Medtronic.