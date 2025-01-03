Marco Campi, IT Director of Marcegaglia S.p.A., explains how the Italian industrial group and world leader in steel processing has identified IBM as the ideal technological partner to embark on a path of digital transformation and contribute to the growth of its business in a constantly evolving scenario.

Marcegaglia is a company that is facing many challenges in the energy sector, which is why sustainability is one of its main objectives.

In this context, technology can make a significant contribution, allowing us to analyze the vast amounts of data available and identify ways to minimize energy consumption by adopting various counter-measures.

Also with regard to the energy impact of the IT solutions adopted, consolidating multiple systems on IBM Power machines is a particularly cost-effective choice. Thanks to its efficiency, this platform significantly reduces the energy cost per transaction compared to other solutions.