Modernizing processes and accelerating agile delivery are key drivers for businesses to continuously deliver value and remain competitive within the market. For Lowe’s (link resides outside of ibm.com), these factors became instrumental in its journey to achieve faster speed to market, stronger strategic alignment and increased team productivity.

Lowe’s is one of the largest home improvement retailers in the world. Founded in 1921, Lowe’s has grown from a single store in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, into an international enterprise with over 300,000 associates committed to helping homeowners, renters and professionals improve their homes and businesses.

In 2017, the IT leadership team at Lowe’s recognized changes were needed within the technology organization for the company to accelerate value creation and drive sustainable growth.

The IT leaders wanted to gain full control over everything that impacts the customer experience, including architecture, development and performance. They desired to get early feedback from the business and make real-time decisions, focusing on incremental, modular delivery. Leaders sought to change the way the organization managed delivery by moving away from measuring output and activity to measuring tangible value delivered instead.

“We wanted to own the experiences that matter, get faster at delivering value and operate with a value-driven focus,” said Kelley Wendelborn, Director, Technology Business Management at Lowe’s.

To accomplish these objectives, the organization needed to embrace an agile methodology. At the time, however, only a few engineering and delivery teams were following agile methods.

“Back then, it was a grassroots effort,” said Anita Selman, Senior Manager of Technology Business Management at Lowe’s. “But we were starting to look at product management and how our operational processes needed to change to support a product model, as well as agile delivery.”