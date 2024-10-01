“Efficiency and speed are fundamental to our business model. We needed a technology solution that would allow us to centralize and automate our logistics processes to ensure on-time and accurate deliveries,” explains Marco Pomé, President of Lindbergh.

Lindbergh operates in the field service management sector, a segment of the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market, specializing in nighttime delivery to maintenance technicians in the manufacturing industry.



The company relied on GEP Informatica to implement a process automation solution delivered through SaaS, using the flexibility of IBM Cloud® services on the IBM® Power® Virtual Server platform. The in-depth analysis revealed the need for a structured transportation management system (TMS) that could standardize and optimize logistics processes.



The solution proposed by GEP Informatica



"With SIGEP Transport [software] in cloud mode, we can offer Lindbergh unprecedented flexibility, allowing them to scale operations as needed and significantly improve their operational efficiency," says Arceo Desideri, Project Manager at GEP Informatica.



The implementation of IBM technology through SIGEP Transport promises to bring numerous benefits to Lindbergh. Among the main expected results are: