“Efficiency and speed are fundamental to our business model. We needed a technology solution that would allow us to centralize and automate our logistics processes to ensure on-time and accurate deliveries,” explains Marco Pomé, President of Lindbergh.
Lindbergh operates in the field service management sector, a segment of the maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) market, specializing in nighttime delivery to maintenance technicians in the manufacturing industry.
The company relied on GEP Informatica to implement a process automation solution delivered through SaaS, using the flexibility of IBM Cloud® services on the IBM® Power® Virtual Server platform. The in-depth analysis revealed the need for a structured transportation management system (TMS) that could standardize and optimize logistics processes.
The solution proposed by GEP Informatica
"With SIGEP Transport [software] in cloud mode, we can offer Lindbergh unprecedented flexibility, allowing them to scale operations as needed and significantly improve their operational efficiency," says Arceo Desideri, Project Manager at GEP Informatica.
The implementation of IBM technology through SIGEP Transport promises to bring numerous benefits to Lindbergh. Among the main expected results are:
Automate processes to optimize workflows and fleet management.
Real-time tracking and timely management of shipments.
Greater transparency and effective communication with customers.
The proposed solution includes several advanced technological components:
Lindbergh is poised to further enhance its operational efficiency by leveraging IBM Cloud services with the support of GEP Informatica. This new technological infrastructure will not only improve the management of logistics flows but also offer robust support for organic growth and geographical expansion. With a flexible and scalable solution, Lindbergh will be able to respond to the challenges of the modern market with promptness and competence, helping to ensure an increasingly precise and punctual service to its customers.
Founded in 2006, Lindbergh S.p.A. (link resides outside of ibm.com) operates in the field service management sector, a segment of the MRO market. Specializing in nighttime deliveries to maintenance technicians in the manufacturing industry, Lindbergh is unique. The company has two main logistics platforms in Milan and Paris, as well as numerous transit points, both in Italy and France. It manages more than 2,000 delivery points daily with a fleet of 60 owned vehicles in Italy and France, along with a network of partners.
GEP Informatica (link resides outside of ibm.com) has been operating since 1987 in the analysis, design and development of software for the management of warehouse logistics and transport and has carried out important reorganization projects in these areas.
SIGEP is a management and planning information system, the result of 35 years of experience in the logistics and transport area. It’s designed and created with one of the most advanced engineering techniques to satisfy the growing operational needs of supply chain directors.
