Kyushu University is working to solve social issues and promote digital transformation (DX) with the aim of leading social change with integrative knowledge. Promoting the utilization of data and strengthening management systems is an important issue for the university, which is promoting a data-driven approach to create innovation

In response to Japan's national open science policy, Kyushu University decided to introduce the on-site Research Data Management System “QRDM” to ensure safe and robust management of research data. EXA Corporation (hereafter "EXA") was selected as an implementation partner, and storage infrastructure using IBM products was built ahead of other universities. Going forward, the university plans to promote open science through QRDM in accordance with research data management and disclosure policies.