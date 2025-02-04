Home
Kyushu University
Kyushu University is working to solve social issues and promote digital transformation (DX) with the aim of leading social change with integrative knowledge. Promoting the utilization of data and strengthening management systems is an important issue for the university, which is promoting a data-driven approach to create innovation.
In response to Japan's national open science policy, Kyushu University decided to introduce the on-site Research Data Management System “QRDM” to ensure safe and robust management of research data. EXA Corporation (hereafter "EXA") was selected as an implementation partner, and storage infrastructure using IBM products was built ahead of other universities. Going forward, the university plans to promote open science through QRDM in accordance with research data management and disclosure policies.
Kyushu University is preparing for the disclosure and sharing of research papers and research data based on an open science policy. Across the university, there is a huge amount of data generated during the research process. Conventionally, personal cloud storage and other means were used as management platforms, and management was left to individual teachers. Many faculty members used multiple forms of cloud storage for different studies, and the increase in data was becoming a burden.
Kyushu University began investigating the Research Data Management System QRDM. After considering security concerns about putting data on the cloud, they decided to introduce an on-site file sharing and storage system that can only be accessed from the university network. Further, “Being able to store large amounts of data for a long period of time,” “Combining disaster recovery (DR) countermeasures and ransomware countermeasures” and “Enabling data sharing, including with external partners” were summarized as system requirements.
Kyushu University submitted a bid and selected, out of several companies, a proposal by IBM partner EXA that focused on IBM storage products. The deciding factors were the durability and track record of the tape media itself.
The QRDM system uses IBM FlashSystem 5035 hot storage at the Ito campus, the main site, which faculty access from Nextcloud, an online storage service. Daily tape backups are made to to IBM TS4500 tape libraries connected to IBM FlashSystem 5035 cold storage at the Chikushi campus, the DR site, and daily asynchronous copies are made between the two campuses. To control this environment, two software packages, IBM Storage Scale and IBM Storage Protect, were deployed. IBM Storage Scale is an object storage system that provides parallel processing for high-speed read/write and hierarchical management of SSDs and HDDs with hot storage. IBM Storage Protect delivers superior storage efficiency through incremental data backup, compression and de-duplication.
QRDM had a huge effect on both the university and faculty. For the university, it meant the management of research data by faculty could be visualized, and the risk of data loss was reduced through multiple disk and tape backups. Tape media also complies with Japan's 10-year long-term storage policy. Meanwhile, by storing research data through QRDM, faculty members avoid having their data scattered, and don't need to be concerned with backups or ransomware countermeasures.
Kyushu University plans to continue using IBM's storage infrastructure to further promote data-driven education, research, and medical activities.
Kyushu University was founded in 1911 as the fourth imperial university in Japan after Tokyo, Kyoto and Tohoku, and operates 12 faculties, 19 academies and one of the largest university hospitals and attached libraries in Japan. There are approximately 19,000 enrolled students and 8,000 faculty members (of which around 2,300 are teachers). Each of the four campuses, Ito Campus, Hospital Campus, Chikushi Campus and Ohashi Campus, are developing unique research and education. In 2021, Kyushu University VISION 2030 was established, aiming to contribute to the transformation of social and economic systems as a university leading social change with integrative knowledge.
EXA CORPORATION, an IT service company with JFE Steel and Kyndryl Japan as parent companies, promotes DX using advanced technologies and provides a comprehensive range of services from upstream consulting to development, construction, operation and maintenance.
