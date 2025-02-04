Home
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereafter "JPI") is promoting the use of the cloud as part of its digital transformation (DX). As the scope of operations gradually expands to core businesses and the importance of mission-criticality increases, there is a growing demand for stable operation of cloud-based systems. Since the system environment on the cloud is complex, requiring a great deal of time to investigate in the event of a failure, the company decided to modernize its operational monitoring.IBM Instana Observability, an observability tool that monitors the operation of applications from the user's point of view and detects failures, was introduced. As a result, the accuracy of service failure detection increased to 90%, and the time required to investigate root causes was reduced by more than 50% (both compared to the company's past results). The company's operational monitoring functions have been greatly enhanced, alongside their functions of conventional monitoring.
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. (hereafter "JPI") aims to improve the value of the customer experience while putting effort into providing My Page, an internet service for its approximately 19.7 million policyholders (as of March 31, 2024) to enable more attentive customer support. JPI's system environment, which supports My Page and internal operations, has evolved to meet business demands for "faster, affordable and more stable operations," while expanding the use of cloud computing with the support of JPI's IT strategy subsidiary, Japan Post Insurance Systems Solutions Co. From 2021 onward, the My Page system, which operates on the cloud, will add insurance claims and other functions, greatly increasing mission-criticality. Efforts to migrate core systems and internal office systems to the cloud have also begun. As a result, stable operation of the systems on the cloud became essential, and the company began efforts to modernize operational monitoring.
JPI is promoting modernization of the monitoring of its operations through policies such as "from proprietary rules to market rules" and "from precedent-setting to improvement-recommending." As background, there were three issues that could not be addressed by conventional operation monitoring with on-site systems: first, "the expansion and increased importance of systems on the cloud," second, "the difficulty of monitoring and responding to failures in the cloud" and third, "the slowdown in the speed of system construction due to monitoring buildout." The company believed it was necessary to utilize a tool specialized for cloud monitoring to solve these issues, and introduced IBM Instana Observability as an observability tool that enables monitoring of the operation of cloud and on-site applications from a service level (user perspective). One reason for selecting IBM Instana Observability was its simple fee structure that does not charge by the number of users or additional functions. In the company's use case, the usage fee is lower than that of conventional APM tools.
With introduction of Instana, cloud system operations monitoring at JPI has been greatly enhanced. The accuracy of service failure detection has been greatly improved, and coverage has increased from 76% to 90%. The time required for investigation has been reduced by more than 50% (compared to the company's past results). Further, not only the team in charge of infrastructure, but also the application team, have established a system and culture whereby they routinely check the status of service operations, striving for improvement. In the future, JPI is considering expanding Instana monitoring to include on-site office systems for employees on a hosted environment, and expansion across all of their business units.
Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd. was established in 2006 following the privatization of the postal service. "Always there for you, supporting you wherever you are, and protecting you for life." Under this motto, the company strives to provide easy-to-understand products and high-quality services through Japan's national post office network, their core strength, and the complementary internet service, My Page.
Japan Post Insurance System Solutions Co., Ltd. brings together “the power of IT technology” and “the power of wa (Japan)” to constantly innovate, growing together with customers and contributing to the realization of a prosperous and secure society. As an IT strategic partner of JPI, the company supports customers' lives across Japan
.
