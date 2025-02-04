Japan Post Insurance Co., Ltd.

JPI is promoting modernization of the monitoring of its operations through policies such as "from proprietary rules to market rules" and "from precedent-setting to improvement-recommending." As background, there were three issues that could not be addressed by conventional operation monitoring with on-site systems: first, "the expansion and increased importance of systems on the cloud," second, "the difficulty of monitoring and responding to failures in the cloud" and third, "the slowdown in the speed of system construction due to monitoring buildout." The company believed it was necessary to utilize a tool specialized for cloud monitoring to solve these issues, and introduced IBM Instana Observability as an observability tool that enables monitoring of the operation of cloud and on-site applications from a service level (user perspective). One reason for selecting IBM Instana Observability was its simple fee structure that does not charge by the number of users or additional functions. In the company's use case, the usage fee is lower than that of conventional APM tools.