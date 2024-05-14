Japan Airlines has embarked on a mission to set a new standard for customer service: personalized travel recommendations based on customer information provided to the airline. The airline decided to start with one of its premier travel destinations – Hawaii. Its Makana-chan personal assistant, powered by IBM Watson AI technology, provides recommendations and information from the time the customer begins searching for a flight. More than 80 percent of Makana-chan users would recommend it to others – an indication that Japan Airlines has hit on a formula for success and differentiation in a crowded travel market.