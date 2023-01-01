“iTromsø, part of Polaris Media Nord-Norge and one of the leading newspapers in Northern Norway, is excited to work with IBM on re-imagining the way traditional journalism gets done and empowering our journalists by leveraging IBM technology and large language models (LLM). Our goal has been to identify key points where AI could complement our journalistic work.
One of the many challenges that face journalists today, is deciphering what might be newsworthy and relevant to our readership. We spend countless hours sorting through and reading public documents. With IBM's Al technology and generative Al, we can now quickly get a prioritized list of documents, where each document is ranked by a model based on user feedback, enriched with key insights, and summarized in a few short sentences.
We have now been working with IBM since March 2023 on leveraging AI to find potential news stories in public data related to building and housing development stories, in order to empower our journalists, make their work more efficient and enable them to deliver even better journalism.
The results are impressive. We can now discover more stories, increase the visibility of building and development issues, and assist new journalists in finding valuable stories quickly. This newfound efficiency allows experienced journalists to focus on writing stories, reaching out to sources, and enhancing the overall quality of their reporting. Thanks to AI assistance, even seemingly minor cases, such as address changes, can turn into engaging stories.”
Trond Haakensen
Editor in Chief
iTromsø of Polaris Media
iTromsø (link resides outside of ibm.com) is a daily newspaper published in Tromsø, Norway. Founded in 1898, the newspaper is owned by Polaris Media.
© Copyright IBM Corporation 2023. IBM Corporation, New Orchard Road, Armonk, NY 10504
Produced in the United States of America. August 2023.
IBM, the IBM logo, and ibm.com are trademarks or registered trademarks of International Business Machines Corporation, in the United States and/or other countries. Other product and service names might be trademarks of IBM or other companies. A current list of IBM trademarks is available on ibm.com/legal/copyright-trademark.
This document is current as of the initial date of publication and may be changed by IBM at any time. Not all offerings are available in every country in which IBM operates.
All client examples cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions. Generally expected results cannot be provided as each client's results will depend entirely on the client's systems and services ordered.
THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT IS PROVIDED “AS IS” WITHOUT ANY WARRANTY, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING WITHOUT ANY WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND ANY WARRANTY OR CONDITION OF NON-INFRINGEMENT. IBM products are warranted according to the terms and conditions of the agreements under which they are provided.