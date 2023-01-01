“iTromsø, part of Polaris Media Nord-Norge and one of the leading newspapers in Northern Norway, is excited to work with IBM on re-imagining the way traditional journalism gets done and empowering our journalists by leveraging IBM technology and large language models (LLM). Our goal has been to identify key points where AI could complement our journalistic work.

One of the many challenges that face journalists today, is deciphering what might be newsworthy and relevant to our readership. We spend countless hours sorting through and reading public documents. With IBM's Al technology and generative Al, we can now quickly get a prioritized list of documents, where each document is ranked by a model based on user feedback, enriched with key insights, and summarized in a few short sentences.

We have now been working with IBM since March 2023 on leveraging AI to find potential news stories in public data related to building and housing development stories, in order to empower our journalists, make their work more efficient and enable them to deliver even better journalism.

The results are impressive. We can now discover more stories, increase the visibility of building and development issues, and assist new journalists in finding valuable stories quickly. This newfound efficiency allows experienced journalists to focus on writing stories, reaching out to sources, and enhancing the overall quality of their reporting. Thanks to AI assistance, even seemingly minor cases, such as address changes, can turn into engaging stories.”

Trond Haakensen

Editor in Chief

iTromsø of Polaris Media

