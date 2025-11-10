As an international leader in technology and consulting, IBM recognized a critical opportunity to modernize and scale their HR systems to better serve their global workforce.

With operations spanning 175 countries, IBM needed a unified, scalable HR solution that could evolve with their business and workforce demands. IBM’s existing HR system lacked the integration, scalability and flexibility required to support the company’s evolving needs and ambitious plans for the future.

The vision was to create a seamlessly integrated, AI-driven HR ecosystem that could help teams make faster, smarter decisions while delivering a more consistent employee experience.

With over 1,000 interfaces, the existing HR system created silos, inefficiencies and significant maintenance overhead. Critical HR workflows, such as onboarding, employee benefits and time management, were increasingly fragmented, with employees navigating multiple systems to complete routine tasks.