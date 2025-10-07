Following a collaboration between the CIO and CISO organizations and as part of IBM’s client zero initiative, the company implemented IBM Concert®, a next-generation software solution built with the IBM watsonx® portfolio of AI products. Through this initiative, the company acts as the first adopter of its own technologies—using AI, automation and hybrid cloud to improve internal operations and validate efficiencies at scale. This deployment of Concert® enabled IBM to streamline management of cybersecurity and IT operations across their evolving hybrid environments.

Concert enabled the CIO and CISO organizations to introduce a new layer of data-driven insight into security operations. Implementing Concert across the enterprise enhanced the company’s ability to prioritize threats based on exploitability, empowering teams to develop more efficient threat management—ultimately improving the protection of digital assets and data.

Tworek stated, “At IBM, we are constantly evaluating advanced capabilities that can help take our enterprise and product security posture to the next level. IBM Concert is emerging as a solution that can do just that—integrating telemetry, context and AI-driven automation in a way that perfectly aligns with our security-by-design and threat-informed defense strategies.”