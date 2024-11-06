Gone are the days when managing customer queries and relationships exclusively relied on the physical presence of live agents manning phones and desks. Now, technological advancements have shifted toward digitally driven customer engagement models. However, intelligent businesses realize that digitally driven engagement doesn’t mean excluding human agents from customer interaction. Companies increasingly recognize the importance of seamless, efficient, personalized customer experiences aided by technology with humans in the loop to maintain competitive edges.

Humach (humans + machines) is a customer experience (CX) solutions provider that uses AI-certified agents and digital assistants to streamline customer interactions across multiple channels. For over 35 years, the company has been a leader in CX solutions for contact centers and a pioneer in the AI and automation space for the last ten years. Now, amidst the rapidly evolving digital and AI-driven landscape, Humach was ready to evolve its solutions.

Humach recognized the challenges of preventing unsatisfactory call outcomes and efficiently addressing growing consumer demands. These obstacles included maintaining consistent quality across diverse channels, scaling rapidly during peak times, and providing highly contextual resolutions quickly enough to satisfy modern consumers’ expectations. Addressing these pain points required a sophisticated blend of artificial intelligence and robust infrastructure to deliver real-time insights and automated yet empathetic interactions. The company sought trusted advisors to help advance its technology platform, mAI Pilot, by integrating human touchpoints with machine intelligence to deliver superior customer experiences across various industries.