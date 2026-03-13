The great migration

Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Helvetia Insurance Group is a key player in the European insurance market. They serve businesses and private customers across five European countries, tailoring innovative insurance solutions to customer needs.

A few years ago, their cloud enablement team started a complete migration from on-premises data centers to the public cloud. The ambitious goal: move 200 applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure within one year. This process required a streamlined, automated approach to infrastructure provisioning and application migration.