The great migration

How using IBM to automate infrastructure cut Helvetia’s provisioning times and empowered teams
Headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Helvetia Insurance Group is a key player in the European insurance market. They serve businesses and private customers across five European countries, tailoring innovative insurance solutions to customer needs.
A few years ago, their cloud enablement team started a complete migration from on-premises data centers to the public cloud. The ambitious goal: move 200 applications to Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure within one year. This process required a streamlined, automated approach to infrastructure provisioning and application migration.
Using IBM® Terraform®, Helvetia’s cloud enablement team created landing zones—fully configured cloud accounts with connectivity and policies—for their internal product teams. They then collaborated with a partner to build modules for hardened virtual machines and other critical resources, enabling them to follow a lift-and-shift approach that expedited the migration without sacrificing security or governance.
Prior to their collaboration with HashiCorp, when a product team needed an account, the process took several days to deliver it. Now, they simply fill out a form and Terraform provides a landing zone for them within minutes. Initially, Terraform was used exclusively within the cloud enablement team. Over time, its adoption spread to other teams within Helvetia and their European subsidiaries.
In just one year, Helvetia successfully migrated 200 applications to the cloud, while account provisioning times dropped from days to minutes. By codifying infrastructure, the company strengthened compliance and auditability, while standardizing across AWS and Microsoft Azure.
Developers at Helvetia now enjoy a simplified, self-service experience, requesting resources with ease and working without delays. Helvetia plans to continue their partnership with HashiCorp as they tackle new modernization challenges.
Founded in 1858 and headquartered in St. Gallen, Switzerland, Helvetia Insurance Group is a major player in the European insurance market. They serve businesses and private customers across five European countries, tailoring innovative insurance solutions to customer needs.
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© Copyright IBM Corporation. March, 2026.
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Examples presented as illustrative only. Actual results will vary based on client configurations and conditions and, therefore, generally expected results cannot be provided.