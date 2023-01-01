“In the case of Spain, a co-creation project was recently announced between IBM’s Client Engineering team and the Government of Navarra that has resulted in the launch of an innovative multilingual virtual assistant on tourist information developed with IBM’s generative AI to offer personalized tourist information in several languages from the Navarra Tourism website. AmaIA, as the assistant is called, was pilot tested during the Sanfermines, when Navarre receives millions of visitors.

Juan Cruz Cigudosa, Regional Minister of Economy and Finance and of University, Innovation and Digital Transformation of the Government of Navarra, highlighted during the presentation of the project the ‘opportunity’ that the Sanfermines represent to carry out a pilot test to evaluate the operation of this system, in terms of understanding and functionality, as well as to check its possibilities and potential. ‘Artificial Intelligence and Tourism are going to walk these days hand in hand with the aim of offering better services and increasing the tourist experience around the Sanfermines of all those people who are encouraged to visit us,’ he said.”



