With the introduction of Instana, GMO Aozora Net Bank gained the ability to monitor the complex and large volumes of data processed by each system in real time through a unified dashboard. This led to significant reductions in operational effort, problem resolution time, and management costs. Key results are outlined below.
- Real-time dependency mapping and tracing capabilities made it possible to quickly identify where issues occurred, dramatically accelerating initial response when incidents arose.
- By leveraging AI-based root cause analysis (RCA), the average recovery time for critical incidents was reduced by approximately 70%.
- Improved visibility into user impact enabled faster and higher-quality responses, leading to an approximately 40% reduction in monthly customer inquiries related to service disruptions.
“Through Instana, our IT operations have transformed from ‘individual, experience-based responses’ to an ‘efficient and collaborative operational model,’” said Sonoda.
Instana also delivered significant benefits for internal systems. In SAP systems used primarily for accounting, processing conditions that had previously been difficult to visualize became visible in real time. With Instana’s simple configuration, monitoring accuracy was improved, enabling faster anomaly detection and reduced operational load. As a result, both SAP operating costs and day-to-day operational load were reduced.
From the perspective of application modernization, observability in cloud-native environments improved significantly, establishing a solid foundation for confidently advancing to the next phase of modernization. Previously, a substantial amount of time was spent responding to system incidents and investigating root causes, limiting the ability of development and operations teams to focus on improvement activities and strategic initiatives. By mitigating these challenges, Instana also contributed to improved productivity among those teams.
Looking ahead, GMO Aozora Net Bank plans to expand its use of Instana across cloud-native services and environments such as AWS and Azure, with the aim of strengthening integrated management and security. By extending observability from applications through to infrastructure, the bank seeks to establish a unified visibility and management framework. In addition, by integrating with IBM® Concert, the bank plans to further enhance security initiatives, including vulnerability management and the automated generation of software bills of materials (SBOM).