Centralized management of complex financial systems and faster response to system failures

GMO Aozora Net Bank introduced IBM Instana Observability to improve transaction tracing during incidents and to centrally manage increasingly complex systems. As a result, root-cause identification was accelerated and recovery times were significantly reduced.

Young woman making an online purchase using a credit card
Increasingly complex financial systems have become a major barrier to effective problem resolution.

GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd. (hereafter, GMO Aozora Net Bank) is an online bank built on the concept of “IT companies providing banking functions,” rather than the conventional approach of banks adopting IT. This model enables the bank to deliver highly flexible, fast-moving financial solutions.

As the use of internet banking and smartphone applications grew rapidly, GMO Aozora Net Bank—where systems are developed in-house by internal engineers—continued to develop new applications to respond quickly to changing customer needs. However, as digital channels expanded, challenges emerged, including the time required to trace transactions when issues occurred.

Addressing these challenges required a proactive operating framework, including visibility into peak usage periods and system performance. However, with conventional monitoring tools, it was difficult to understand dependencies and trace issues across tightly integrated systems, resulting in lengthy root-cause analysis during incidents.

This situation also had a negative impact on the customer experience, causing service response delays and intermittent login errors. As inquiries related to transaction completion status and processing interruptions increased, it became difficult internally to accurately grasp processing conditions. Management and the risk management function expressed concerns regarding accountability. If the situation had continued, it could have had a serious impact on business continuity, including the risk of customer attrition and requests for improvement from the Financial Services Agency.
Approximately 70% reduction Average recovery time for major incidents Approximately 40% reduction Monthly number of inquiries due to service outages Approximately 90% reduction Man-hours required for visualization Approximately 87% reduction Time required to identify root causes
The introduction of Instana delivered clear business outcomes, including earlier detection of incidents, faster root-cause identification, reduced service downtime, improved customer satisfaction and higher IT department productivity.
Mr. Koji Sonoda GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd. Head of SRE, Technology & Engineering Group
Accelerating incident response with Instana

To address these challenges, GMO Aozora Net Bank adopted IBM® Instana Observability (hereafter, Instana), an application performance management (APM) solution, to visualize system behavior and enable centralized management across its environment. Implementation was supported by Airitech Corporation, an IBM business partner. The rollout began with a small-scale deployment covering a limited number of applications, and was gradually expanded to include not only customer-facing services but also systems used by administrative departments.

One of Instana’s key strengths is its ability to be deployed quickly and with minimal effort. At GMO Aozora Net Bank, the fact that implementation and ongoing operations could be handled entirely by in-house engineers was a major advantage in terms of both cost and speed. Reflecting on the experience, Koji Sonoda, Head of SRE in the Technology & Engineering Group, commented that Instana could be put into use and operated immediately without added complexity, thanks to an environment that could be managed internally.
Transforming IT operations by reducing operational effort, incident resolution time, and management costs

With the introduction of Instana, GMO Aozora Net Bank gained the ability to monitor the complex and large volumes of data processed by each system in real time through a unified dashboard. This led to significant reductions in operational effort, problem resolution time, and management costs. Key results are outlined below.

  • Real-time dependency mapping and tracing capabilities made it possible to quickly identify where issues occurred, dramatically accelerating initial response when incidents arose.
  • By leveraging AI-based root cause analysis (RCA), the average recovery time for critical incidents was reduced by approximately 70%.
  • Improved visibility into user impact enabled faster and higher-quality responses, leading to an approximately 40% reduction in monthly customer inquiries related to service disruptions.

“Through Instana, our IT operations have transformed from ‘individual, experience-based responses’ to an ‘efficient and collaborative operational model,’” said Sonoda.

Instana also delivered significant benefits for internal systems. In SAP systems used primarily for accounting, processing conditions that had previously been difficult to visualize became visible in real time. With Instana’s simple configuration, monitoring accuracy was improved, enabling faster anomaly detection and reduced operational load. As a result, both SAP operating costs and day-to-day operational load were reduced.

From the perspective of application modernization, observability in cloud-native environments improved significantly, establishing a solid foundation for confidently advancing to the next phase of modernization. Previously, a substantial amount of time was spent responding to system incidents and investigating root causes, limiting the ability of development and operations teams to focus on improvement activities and strategic initiatives. By mitigating these challenges, Instana also contributed to improved productivity among those teams.

Looking ahead, GMO Aozora Net Bank plans to expand its use of Instana across cloud-native services and environments such as AWS and Azure, with the aim of strengthening integrated management and security. By extending observability from applications through to infrastructure, the bank seeks to establish a unified visibility and management framework. In addition, by integrating with IBM® Concert, the bank plans to further enhance security initiatives, including vulnerability management and the automated generation of software bills of materials (SBOM).
About GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd.

Founded in July 2018 as a joint venture between Aozora Bank and the GMO Internet Group, GMO Aozora Net Bank Co., Ltd is an online bank guided by the corporate vision, “Everything we do is for our customers, aiming to be the No. 1 technology bank.” Unconstrained by traditional banking models, the bank adopts an approach in which an IT company delivers advanced banking services. Leveraging its strength in in-house system development, GMO Aozora Net Bank continues to provide seamless financial services with speed and flexibility.

 Solution components IBM® Instana
Enabling fast, reliable IT operations with Instana

Full-stack observability powered by agent-based AI, enabling up to 80% faster incident investigation.

 Learn more about IBM Instana
Legal

© Copyright IBM Corporation 2025. IBM and the IBM logo are trademarks of IBM Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide. This document contains current information as of the date of original publication and is subject to change by IBM without notice. Certain products may not be available in all countries or regions where IBM operates.

All case studies cited or described are presented as illustrations of the manner in which some clients have used IBM products and the results they may have achieved. Actual environmental costs and performance characteristics will vary depending on individual client configurations and conditions.