GMO Aozora Net Bank, Ltd. (hereafter, GMO Aozora Net Bank) is an online bank built on the concept of “IT companies providing banking functions,” rather than the conventional approach of banks adopting IT. This model enables the bank to deliver highly flexible, fast-moving financial solutions.

As the use of internet banking and smartphone applications grew rapidly, GMO Aozora Net Bank—where systems are developed in-house by internal engineers—continued to develop new applications to respond quickly to changing customer needs. However, as digital channels expanded, challenges emerged, including the time required to trace transactions when issues occurred.

Addressing these challenges required a proactive operating framework, including visibility into peak usage periods and system performance. However, with conventional monitoring tools, it was difficult to understand dependencies and trace issues across tightly integrated systems, resulting in lengthy root-cause analysis during incidents.

This situation also had a negative impact on the customer experience, causing service response delays and intermittent login errors. As inquiries related to transaction completion status and processing interruptions increased, it became difficult internally to accurately grasp processing conditions. Management and the risk management function expressed concerns regarding accountability. If the situation had continued, it could have had a serious impact on business continuity, including the risk of customer attrition and requests for improvement from the Financial Services Agency.