AI-powered orchestration simplifies workflows for a global biopharma leader
A leading global pharmaceutical manufacturer known for innovative solutions to some of the world’s most challenging health issues identified a critical need to strengthen their supply chain risk management.
The company faced a few key challenges:
These issues led to potential revenue loss, delays in product delivery and reduced agility in responding to market demands. To address these challenges, the company sought a more intelligent, modular approach to risk orchestration—one that could scale with complexity and deliver actionable insights in real time.
The manufacturer partnered with IBM Consulting® to co-create a scalable and modular supply chain risk orchestration platform, built with the IBM watsonx® AI portfolio and AWS cloud services. Drawing on the IBM client zero journey, the team embedded best practices for resilience in the solution. Unifying data across execution, planning, procurement, logistics and third-party risk providers facilitated natural language queries (NLQ) to deliver actionable insights.
The platform’s key capabilities include:
To further enhance risk intelligence, the company deployed a generative AI (gen AI) solution that fostered multidimensional risk analysis across various business aspects, improved data quality through automated gap identification and accelerated risk correlation summarization.
They also introduced a gen AI-powered virtual assistant featuring a natural language interface for querying supply chain data. They used a large language model (LLM) text-to-SQL feature that could handle exceptions for unsupported queries and offer bilingual support for enhanced accessibility.
The implementation of AI-driven solutions has had a profound impact on the company’s supply chain and business operations. By proactively identifying risks and enhancing visibility, the organization achieved more than a 95% reduction in decision cycle time, empowering faster, more accurate decisions and bringing risk response time down from weeks to days.
Furthermore, in 2025, over 1.500 risks were assessed, triaged and escalated to executives as needed. With this streamlined risk management approach, executives can now prioritize and respond faster to customer requests by leveraging risk alerts, inventory insights and dynamic distribution plans. The company also automated labor-intensive processes and improved transparency across the network, driving measurable operational efficiency and revenue gains.
Thanks to this transformation, the manufacturer experienced zero global events that resulted in a stock-out of top products in 2025. All these outcomes indicate how AI and orchestration can reimagine traditional business processes, improving agility, insight and resilience at scale.
Headquartered in the United States, this global science and technology leader delivers innovative solutions across healthcare, life sciences and electronics. They serve a broad spectrum of customers, including researchers, healthcare professionals and industrial partners worldwide.
